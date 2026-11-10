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US, Israeli Conflict With Iran May Affect Caspian Sea Security - CSTO Secretary General
US, Israeli Conflict With Iran May Affect Caspian Sea Security - CSTO Secretary General
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The conflict of the United States and Israel with Iran may affect the security of the Caspian Sea area, which is part of the Collective... 10.11.2026, Sputnik International
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"The conflict of the US and Israel against Iran could affect the situation not only in the Middle East. It could also affect the security situation in the waters of the Caspian Sea, an area that falls directly within the zone of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization," Masadykov said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. A joint meeting of the CSTO foreign ministers, defense ministers and security council secretaries took place in Moscow on November 10.
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US, Israeli Conflict With Iran May Affect Caspian Sea Security - CSTO Secretary General

17:08 GMT 10.11.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankA Russian coast guard ship sails during the Russian-Kazakh naval exercises to practice joint actions in Caspian Sea, Russia.
A Russian coast guard ship sails during the Russian-Kazakh naval exercises to practice joint actions in Caspian Sea, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The conflict of the United States and Israel with Iran may affect the security of the Caspian Sea area, which is part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) responsibility zone, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said on Tuesday.
"The conflict of the US and Israel against Iran could affect the situation not only in the Middle East. It could also affect the security situation in the waters of the Caspian Sea, an area that falls directly within the zone of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization," Masadykov said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Dawn at Caspian Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
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Iran, Russia Concerned About Attacks on Vessels in Caspian Sea - Foreign Minister
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A joint meeting of the CSTO foreign ministers, defense ministers and security council secretaries took place in Moscow on November 10.
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