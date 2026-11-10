https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/us-israeli-conflict-with-iran-may-affect-caspian-sea-security---csto-secretary-general-1125045816.html
US, Israeli Conflict With Iran May Affect Caspian Sea Security - CSTO Secretary General
US, Israeli Conflict With Iran May Affect Caspian Sea Security - CSTO Secretary General
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The conflict of the United States and Israel with Iran may affect the security of the Caspian Sea area, which is part of the Collective... 10.11.2026, Sputnik International
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"The conflict of the US and Israel against Iran could affect the situation not only in the Middle East. It could also affect the security situation in the waters of the Caspian Sea, an area that falls directly within the zone of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization," Masadykov said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. A joint meeting of the CSTO foreign ministers, defense ministers and security council secretaries took place in Moscow on November 10.
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sergey lavrov, israel, caspian sea, collective security treaty organization (csto), iran
sergey lavrov, israel, caspian sea, collective security treaty organization (csto), iran
US, Israeli Conflict With Iran May Affect Caspian Sea Security - CSTO Secretary General
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The conflict of the United States and Israel with Iran may affect the security of the Caspian Sea area, which is part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) responsibility zone, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said on Tuesday.
"The conflict of the US and Israel against Iran could affect the situation not only in the Middle East. It could also affect the security situation in the waters of the Caspian Sea, an area that falls directly within the zone of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization," Masadykov said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
A joint meeting of the CSTO foreign ministers, defense ministers and security council secretaries took place in Moscow on November 10.