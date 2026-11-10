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US Should Stop Spreading Fake News About Negotiations With Iran - Official
US Should Stop Spreading Fake News About Negotiations With Iran - Official
Sputnik International
The US should stop spreading fake news about supposed negotiations with Iran and agree to Iran's seven conditions, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said.
2026-11-10T06:19+0000
2026-11-10T06:19+0000
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On Monday, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that the Iranian side would not arrange a meeting between Rezaei and US Vice President JD Vance in Qatar unless the US fulfills Iran’s conditions. On February 28, the United States and Israel began conducting strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. Although there is currently a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and the risk of a resumption of hostilities persists.
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US Should Stop Spreading Fake News About Negotiations With Iran - Official

06:19 GMT 10.11.2026
© Photo : Khamenei.ir / CC BY 4.0Major General Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, 16 March 2020
Major General Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, 16 March 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
© Photo : Khamenei.ir / CC BY 4.0
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US should stop spreading fake news about supposed negotiations with Iran and agree to Iran's seven conditions, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said.
On Monday, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that the Iranian side would not arrange a meeting between Rezaei and US Vice President JD Vance in Qatar unless the US fulfills Iran’s conditions.
"The war on Iran has already wrecked the US government. But Washington flails like a desperate gambler. FOLD YOUR HAND. STOP manufacturing FAKE NEWS about imaginary talks. Stop denying the West Asian NEW ORDER. Time to SURRENDER to the seven conditions Iran has repeatedly set out," Rezaei said on X on Monday.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began conducting strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. Although there is currently a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and the risk of a resumption of hostilities persists.
The US Capitol is seen from Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
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