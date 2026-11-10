https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/us-wants-to-talk-to-europeans-after-trilateral-meeting-in-abu-dhabi---reports-1125040545.html
US Wants to Talk to Europeans After Trilateral Meeting in Abu Dhabi - Reports
US Wants to Talk to Europeans After Trilateral Meeting in Abu Dhabi - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States would like to talk to European representatives following the Russia-US-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi, Western media reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed US officials.
2026-11-10T09:24+0000
2026-11-10T09:24+0000
2026-11-10T09:24+0000
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The first round of trilateral talks in eight months got underway in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that no European involvement was planned. US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are trying to speed up the negotiations and allegedly want the meeting in Abu Dhabi to be the last one without European involvement, the report added, citing sources. On November 9, European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho confirmed that EU officials would travel to Abu Dhabi, but did not clarify the format of their participation, as the European Union had not been officially invited. The Financial Times reported that French, German and UK national security advisers were expected to attend the talks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/trilateral-talks-between-russia-the-us-and-ukraine-begin-in-abu-dhabi--1125040146.html
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abu dhabi, european union (eu), russia, us, ukraine, steve witkoff, jared kushner
US Wants to Talk to Europeans After Trilateral Meeting in Abu Dhabi - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States would like to talk to European representatives following the Russia-US-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi, Western media reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed US officials.
The first round of trilateral talks in eight months got underway in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that no European involvement was planned.
"We need Europe at the table... So our proposal is to bring the Europeans into the discussion after this trilateral," a US official said, as quoted by Western media.
US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are trying to speed up the negotiations and allegedly want the meeting in Abu Dhabi to be the last one without European involvement, the report added, citing sources.
On November 9, European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho confirmed that EU officials would travel to Abu Dhabi, but did not clarify the format of their participation, as the European Union had not been officially invited. The Financial Times reported that French, German and UK national security advisers were expected to attend the talks.