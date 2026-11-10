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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/us-wants-to-talk-to-europeans-after-trilateral-meeting-in-abu-dhabi---reports-1125040545.html
US Wants to Talk to Europeans After Trilateral Meeting in Abu Dhabi - Reports
US Wants to Talk to Europeans After Trilateral Meeting in Abu Dhabi - Reports
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The United States would like to talk to European representatives following the Russia-US-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi, Western media reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed US officials.
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The first round of trilateral talks in eight months got underway in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that no European involvement was planned. US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are trying to speed up the negotiations and allegedly want the meeting in Abu Dhabi to be the last one without European involvement, the report added, citing sources. On November 9, European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho confirmed that EU officials would travel to Abu Dhabi, but did not clarify the format of their participation, as the European Union had not been officially invited. The Financial Times reported that French, German and UK national security advisers were expected to attend the talks.
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US Wants to Talk to Europeans After Trilateral Meeting in Abu Dhabi - Reports

09:24 GMT 10.11.2026
© UAE MFA / Go to the mediabankUkraine Negotiations in Abu Dhabi
Ukraine Negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States would like to talk to European representatives following the Russia-US-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi, Western media reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed US officials.
The first round of trilateral talks in eight months got underway in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that no European involvement was planned.
"We need Europe at the table... So our proposal is to bring the Europeans into the discussion after this trilateral," a US official said, as quoted by Western media.
US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are trying to speed up the negotiations and allegedly want the meeting in Abu Dhabi to be the last one without European involvement, the report added, citing sources.
On November 9, European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho confirmed that EU officials would travel to Abu Dhabi, but did not clarify the format of their participation, as the European Union had not been officially invited. The Financial Times reported that French, German and UK national security advisers were expected to attend the talks.
Negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine on resolving the Ukraine conflict would take place in Abu Dhabi, February 4 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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Trilateral Talks Between Russia, US and Ukraine Begin in Abu Dhabi
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