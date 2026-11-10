https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/west-uses-it-technologies-as-new-tool-of-confrontation---csto-chief-1125041898.html

West Uses IT Technologies as New Tool of Confrontation - CSTO Chief

West Uses IT Technologies as New Tool of Confrontation - CSTO Chief

Sputnik International

Western countries are using information and communication technologies as a new tool of confrontation, Taalatbek Masadykov, secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), said on Tuesday.

2026-11-10T09:47+0000

2026-11-10T09:47+0000

2026-11-10T09:47+0000

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On IT Technologies"Information and communication technologies are being actively used to interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign states. At the same time, the methods of proxy warfare employed in geopolitical rivalry are being compounded by both traditional and emerging security challenges and threats," Masadykov said at the plenary session of the International Forum for Ensuring Collective Security. An artificial intelligence-driven arms race has become a new reality, the secretary general warned, adding that the lack of legal instruments regulating the use of AI technologies poses a threat to international stability. A particular threat is posed by international terrorist organizations and transnational criminal groups potentially gaining access to these cutting-edge technologies, Masadykov added.On Militarization of SpaceThe West considers space for deploying dangerous arms, Masadykov said."Outer space is increasingly considered as an environment for the deployment of offensive weapons. Space commands are being established to coordinate and conduct combat operations in near-Earth space … Space objects, initially designated for civilian use, are now being actively employed for military purposes such as surveillance, reconnaissance, target guidance, and secure communications," Masadykov noted.On Global Military SpendingGlobal military spending rose markedly in 2026, Masadykov said."We note an unprecedented surge in global military spending and the militarization of the economies of the collective West," Masadykov said.The secretary emphasized that there were no legal constraints to limit the expansion of nuclear arsenals or the development of new types of weapons of mass destruction because strategic stability was at a critically low level.On NATO Plans to Deploy Nuclear ArsenalsThe intentions of some NATO member states to deploy nuclear arsenals and their delivery means near the western borders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization responsibility area will have adverse consequences for European security, Masadykov said.Masadykov pointed out that the implementation of such plans would have far-reaching consequences for the security of Central and Eastern Europe.On US-Iran SituationThe threat of an escalation of the conflict between US, Israel and Iran persists, Masadykov noted."The threat of an escalation in the military confrontation of the US and Israel on one side against Iran persists. This is unfolding in the immediate vicinity of the borders of the CSTO and carries risks that could lead to serious danger," Masadykov said.On AfghanistanLong-term stability in Afghanistan, which is the interest of all its neighbors, is inseparable from sustainable development in Central Asia, Masadykov said.He emphasized that some positive developments have been achieved in ensuring peace and security in the region. This strengthens the objective need to establish Eurasian security system based on new principles.The plenary session of the International Forum on Collective Security took place in Moscow in November 10. The participants exchanged views on a wide range of issues related to Eurasian security.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/putin-calls-for-building-up-cstos-potential-taking-into-account-international-tensions-1125039645.html

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