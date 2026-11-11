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$15,000 to Walk Free: Reporter Exposes Price of Escaping Ukraine’s Hellish Torture Chambers
$15,000 to Walk Free: Reporter Exposes Price of Escaping Ukraine’s Hellish Torture Chambers
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People in Ukrainian torture chambers are held in terrible conditions and cannot leave without paying around $15,000, Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko told Sputnik
2026-11-11T07:17+0000
2026-11-11T07:17+0000
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“There are countless horrific stories detailing how people were caught, beaten, and tortured… Some run 10–15 pages long. But take my word for it: people are treated worse than livestock,” she said.On November 8, Panchenko reported that she had received more than a thousand letters from people who had been through Ukraine’s torture chambers, containing the addresses of such facilities.Almost any Ukrainian citizen can end up in these torture chambers, she added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/people-who-established-torture-sites-in-ukraine-will-be-held-accountable---russian-envoy-1125046819.html
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$15,000 to Walk Free: Reporter Exposes Price of Escaping Ukraine’s Hellish Torture Chambers

07:17 GMT 11.11.2026
© Sputnik / Valery Melnikov  / Go to the mediabankAbandoned equipment inside the former sausage factory, used as a Ukrainian secret prison. File photo
Abandoned equipment inside the former sausage factory, used as a Ukrainian secret prison. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
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People in Ukrainian torture chambers are held in terrible conditions and cannot leave without paying around $15,000, Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko told Sputnik
“There are countless horrific stories detailing how people were caught, beaten, and tortured… Some run 10–15 pages long. But take my word for it: people are treated worse than livestock,” she said.
On November 8, Panchenko reported that she had received more than a thousand letters from people who had been through Ukraine’s torture chambers, containing the addresses of such facilities.
Almost any Ukrainian citizen can end up in these torture chambers, she added.
“Your father, son or husband is grabbed off the street by armed people in military uniforms and taken to one of these torture chambers. You can get him out of there for an average of $15,000… Some paid $50,000…,” she explained.
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People Who Established Torture Sites in Ukraine Will Be Held Accountable - Russian Envoy
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