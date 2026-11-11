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China, India, South Korea Planning to Use Northern Sea Route for Regular Trade
China, India, South Korea Planning to Use Northern Sea Route for Regular Trade
Sputnik International
South Korea, India and China plan to use the Northern Sea Route as a regular shipping corridor, Russian Far East and Arctic Development Minister Alexei Chekunkov said.
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"China, India, and South Korea plan to use the Northern Sea Route as a regular trade route," Chekunkov said at a meeting of the Russian parliamentary committee on the development of the Far East and the Arctic. The minister noted that the route is gradually becoming part of the international transport system, contributing to other nations' economic growth. He noted the interest shown by countries in Asia and the Middle East in boosting commercial shipping along the Northern Sea Route. The ultimate goal is to achieve year-round navigation, which would be impossible without Russia's port infrastructure, icebreakers, emergency and rescue services, and satellite navigation, Chekunkov added.
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China, India, South Korea Planning to Use Northern Sea Route for Regular Trade

12:48 GMT 11.11.2026
© Sputnik / Mikhail Fomichev / Go to the mediabankFiftieth Anniversary of Victory nuclear powered icebreaker escorting the Baltica tanker of Sovcomflot along the Northern Sea Route from Murmansk to China's Ningbo harbor.
Fiftieth Anniversary of Victory nuclear powered icebreaker escorting the Baltica tanker of Sovcomflot along the Northern Sea Route from Murmansk to China's Ningbo harbor. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea, India and China plan to use the Northern Sea Route as a regular shipping corridor, Russian Far East and Arctic Development Minister Alexei Chekunkov said.
"China, India, and South Korea plan to use the Northern Sea Route as a regular trade route," Chekunkov said at a meeting of the Russian parliamentary committee on the development of the Far East and the Arctic.
The minister noted that the route is gradually becoming part of the international transport system, contributing to other nations' economic growth. He noted the interest shown by countries in Asia and the Middle East in boosting commercial shipping along the Northern Sea Route.
"China, in particular, joined by Korea, Japan, and even nations further south, such as India and countries in the Middle East, are all interested in increasing shipping traffic along the Northern Sea Route," the minister said.
The ultimate goal is to achieve year-round navigation, which would be impossible without Russia's port infrastructure, icebreakers, emergency and rescue services, and satellite navigation, Chekunkov added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a photo during a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) leaders summit in Osaka, Japan - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2025
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