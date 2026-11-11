https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/csto-regret-that-russias-idea-to-keep-status-quo-of-new-start-not-implemented-1125054741.html
CSTO Regret That Russia's Idea to Keep Status Quo of New START Not Implemented
CSTO Regret That Russia's Idea to Keep Status Quo of New START Not Implemented
Sputnik International
The CSTO countries expressed regret that Russia's initiative to preserve the status quo established by the New START Treaty was not implemented, according to the declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council published on the Kremlin's website on Wednesday.
2026-11-11T17:53+0000
2026-11-11T17:53+0000
2026-11-11T17:53+0000
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CSTO countries also expressed concern over the approach of infrastructure of other military alliances and coalitions to their borders, the declaration read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/level-of-predictability-must-be-ensured-after-termination-of-new-start---lavrov-1123617499.html
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russia, us, collective security treaty organization (csto), new start treaty
CSTO Regret That Russia's Idea to Keep Status Quo of New START Not Implemented
The CSTO countries expressed regret that Russia's initiative to preserve the status quo established by the New START Treaty was not implemented, according to the declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council published on the Kremlin's website on Wednesday.
"We regret that the constructive initiative of Russia to preserve the status quo after the expiration of the Russian-US New START Treaty in February 2026 established by this agreement was not implemented," the document read.
CSTO countries also expressed concern over the approach of infrastructure of other military alliances and coalitions to their borders, the declaration read.