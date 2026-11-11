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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/csto-regret-that-russias-idea-to-keep-status-quo-of-new-start-not-implemented-1125054741.html
CSTO Regret That Russia's Idea to Keep Status Quo of New START Not Implemented
CSTO Regret That Russia's Idea to Keep Status Quo of New START Not Implemented
Sputnik International
The CSTO countries expressed regret that Russia's initiative to preserve the status quo established by the New START Treaty was not implemented, according to the declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council published on the Kremlin's website on Wednesday.
2026-11-11T17:53+0000
2026-11-11T17:53+0000
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CSTO countries also expressed concern over the approach of infrastructure of other military alliances and coalitions to their borders, the declaration read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/level-of-predictability-must-be-ensured-after-termination-of-new-start---lavrov-1123617499.html
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CSTO Regret That Russia's Idea to Keep Status Quo of New START Not Implemented

17:53 GMT 11.11.2026
© Photo : Youtube / Минобороны РоссииRussia's Sarmat ICBM
Russia's Sarmat ICBM - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
© Photo : Youtube / Минобороны России
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The CSTO countries expressed regret that Russia's initiative to preserve the status quo established by the New START Treaty was not implemented, according to the declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council published on the Kremlin's website on Wednesday.
"We regret that the constructive initiative of Russia to preserve the status quo after the expiration of the Russian-US New START Treaty in February 2026 established by this agreement was not implemented," the document read.
CSTO countries also expressed concern over the approach of infrastructure of other military alliances and coalitions to their borders, the declaration read.
Testing the nuclear cruise missile Burevestnik - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2026
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Level of Predictability Must Be Ensured After Termination of New START - Lavrov
10 February, 15:58 GMT
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