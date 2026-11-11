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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/eu-statements-show-no-desire-to-advance-towards-peace-in-ukraine---kremlin-1125051734.html
EU Statements Show No Desire to Advance Towards Peace in Ukraine - Kremlin
EU Statements Show No Desire to Advance Towards Peace in Ukraine - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Europeans' statements so far do not indicate a desire to contribute to advancing toward peace in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-11-11T11:58+0000
2026-11-11T11:58+0000
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EU Statements Show No Desire to Advance Towards Peace in Ukraine - Kremlin

11:58 GMT 11.11.2026
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankTrilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi
Trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
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Europeans' statements so far do not indicate a desire to contribute to advancing toward peace in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
Other statements:
So far there is no vision for Russia's communication with Europe, but at some stage this will certainly be discussed
Communication with the Americans will continue
The topic of the Ukrainian settlement is present in one way or another on the agenda of Russia-US contacts at the highest level
Putin will receive a full report on the negotiations in Abu Dhabi
A final decision on Putin's trip to the G20 summit in Miami has not yet been made
Russia's delegation head Medinsky briefs media after trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
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Topic of Security Architecture Was Central at Abu Dhabi Talks - Medinsky
11:20 GMT
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