https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/topic-of-security-architecture-was-central-at-abu-dhabi-talks---medinsky-1125050532.html

Topic of Security Architecture Was Central at Abu Dhabi Talks - Medinsky

Topic of Security Architecture Was Central at Abu Dhabi Talks - Medinsky

Sputnik International

Following the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky called the framing of the question of a continental security system after the end of the conflict in Ukraine correct.

2026-11-11T11:20+0000

2026-11-11T11:20+0000

2026-11-11T12:18+0000

world

ukraine

abu dhabi

russia

us

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0b/0b/1125051934_0:0:1916:1077_1920x0_80_0_0_9df1689d6b1384f82c1c6b0e9d654ca1.png

On Security Architecture"We believe that the very framing of the question of what will happen after the inevitable end of the conflict in Ukraine is the correct framing," he told journalists during a press conference in response to a corresponding question.The issue of security architecture in Europe must be resolved, Medinsky said.The conflict in Ukraine shows that the current security system in Europe is not working well, Medinsky said, calling the question of continental security system after the end of conflict in Ukraine correct.Specific details of the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi will not be discussed until final agreements are reached, Medinsky said.On Prisoner ExchangeA new large-scale prisoner exchange was agreed on at the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, Medinsky said."We have agreed in principle on a new large-scale prisoner exchange, the specific parameters of which will be announced in the near future," Medinsky said.The humanitarian issue was raised at the talks in Abu Dhabi, Medinsky added.On EU RepresentativesThe Russian delegation at talks in Abu Dhabi did not communicate with representatives of Europe, who were also in the UAE these days, Medinsky said."No, we have not talked to them, we do not really understand their status here. The negotiations are of a trilateral nature," Medinsky said.Russia has also not received any peace proposals from European countries, Medinsky said.Europeans are accomplices in the deaths of civilians in Ukraine, Vladimir Medinsky said.On Witkoff, Kushner ParticipationRussia is grateful to US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for participating in Abu Dhabi talks, Medinsky said.Medinsky said that the American side was one of the active parties in the negotiations, he called the envoys of US President Donald Trump sincere, effective and result-oriented."Therefore, we assess their role positively, but what matters is not how we evaluate them, but how many lives will be saved as a result of their active mediation mission. Therefore, we are also very grateful to them," Medinsky said after the trilateral talks in the UAE, answering the question of how he assesses the role of Witkoff and Kushner in the negotiations and reaching an agreement.On UAE Organization of TalksThe trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. As a Sputnik source in the negotiating group reported earlier, the talks were aimed at discussing key aspects of forming a new system of continental security. According to him, the Ukrainian settlement is only one item in a large-scale discussion.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/europeans-came-to-abu-dhabi-to-cheer-on-ukraine---zakharova-1125049811.html

ukraine

abu dhabi

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russia's delegation head Medinsky briefs media after trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi Sputnik International Russia's delegation head Medinsky briefs media after trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi 2026-11-11T11:20+0000 true PT10M42S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, abu dhabi, russia, us