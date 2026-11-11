https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/europeans-came-to-abu-dhabi-to-cheer-on-ukraine---zakharova-1125049811.html

Europeans Came to Abu Dhabi to Cheer on Ukraine - Zakharova

Europeans Came to Abu Dhabi to Cheer on Ukraine - Zakharova

Sputnik International

The only plausible explanation regarding why the Europeans have flown to Abu Dhabi is to encourage the Ukrainian government to continue the bloodshed, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2026-11-11T09:54+0000

2026-11-11T09:54+0000

2026-11-11T09:54+0000

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On Europeans in Abu Dhabi"The only reason they could have flown there — though we are essentially speculating on their behalf, and I believe they really ought to provide an explanation themselves — is to offer some form of informational and political support to the Kiev regime," Zakharova said on Radio Sputnik. By coming to Abu Dhabi, the Europeans wanted "to egg on the Kiev regime, pushing it to insist on the continuation of the slaughter," Zakharova said. The diplomat drew a parallel to a scene from the Rocky movie featuring the boxer Rocky Balboa: "When his eyes are swollen shut and he's completely disoriented, complaining that he sees three of everything, his coach tells him, 'Son, just hit the one in the middle.'" Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are being held in Abu Dhabi from November 10-11. The focus is on creating a new continental security architecture, a source in the Russian negotiating team told Sputnik. The Ukrainian settlement is one of the topics on the agenda.On Danish Prime Minister Refusing to Represent EU in Talks with RussiaMaria Zakharova mocked Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen for refusing to represent the European Union in negotiations with Russia.Frederiksen said on Tuesday that she did not want to represent Europe in possible negotiations with Russia.Western media reported, citing unnamed European diplomats, that European countries were discussing who should negotiate with Russia on the Ukrainian settlement.On FranceThe French government is increasingly preoccupied with managing domestic dissent as it plays up the "Russian threat," Zakharova said, in a comment on media reports about President Emmanuel Macron's secret bunker.The Telegraph reported last week, citing a new book by French investigative journalists, The New Army of Shadows, that Macron has a secret bunker near Paris where he plans to evacuate to should protesters storm the Elysee Palace.The book's authors, journalists Pierre Gastineau, Antoine Izambard and Franck Renaud, said that the plan was partly prompted by the 2018 Yellow Vests protests, during which Macron ran into enraged demonstrators.Protests began in France in mid-September, when high school students in the Paris suburbs took to the streets to demand improvements to their schools. They were later joined by people frustrated by rising prices, and the demonstrations spread to other regions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/russia-had-no-contacts-with-europeans-in-abu-dhabi---kremlin-1125049145.html

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maria zakharova, russia, abu dhabi, european union (eu), emmanuel macron, france, denmark