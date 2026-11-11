https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/europeans-came-to-abu-dhabi-to-cheer-on-ukraine---zakharova-1125049811.html
Europeans Came to Abu Dhabi to Cheer on Ukraine - Zakharova
Europeans Came to Abu Dhabi to Cheer on Ukraine - Zakharova
Sputnik International
The only plausible explanation regarding why the Europeans have flown to Abu Dhabi is to encourage the Ukrainian government to continue the bloodshed, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
2026-11-11T09:54+0000
2026-11-11T09:54+0000
2026-11-11T09:54+0000
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On Europeans in Abu Dhabi"The only reason they could have flown there — though we are essentially speculating on their behalf, and I believe they really ought to provide an explanation themselves — is to offer some form of informational and political support to the Kiev regime," Zakharova said on Radio Sputnik. By coming to Abu Dhabi, the Europeans wanted "to egg on the Kiev regime, pushing it to insist on the continuation of the slaughter," Zakharova said. The diplomat drew a parallel to a scene from the Rocky movie featuring the boxer Rocky Balboa: "When his eyes are swollen shut and he's completely disoriented, complaining that he sees three of everything, his coach tells him, 'Son, just hit the one in the middle.'" Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are being held in Abu Dhabi from November 10-11. The focus is on creating a new continental security architecture, a source in the Russian negotiating team told Sputnik. The Ukrainian settlement is one of the topics on the agenda.On Danish Prime Minister Refusing to Represent EU in Talks with RussiaMaria Zakharova mocked Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen for refusing to represent the European Union in negotiations with Russia.Frederiksen said on Tuesday that she did not want to represent Europe in possible negotiations with Russia.Western media reported, citing unnamed European diplomats, that European countries were discussing who should negotiate with Russia on the Ukrainian settlement.On FranceThe French government is increasingly preoccupied with managing domestic dissent as it plays up the "Russian threat," Zakharova said, in a comment on media reports about President Emmanuel Macron's secret bunker.The Telegraph reported last week, citing a new book by French investigative journalists, The New Army of Shadows, that Macron has a secret bunker near Paris where he plans to evacuate to should protesters storm the Elysee Palace.The book's authors, journalists Pierre Gastineau, Antoine Izambard and Franck Renaud, said that the plan was partly prompted by the 2018 Yellow Vests protests, during which Macron ran into enraged demonstrators.Protests began in France in mid-September, when high school students in the Paris suburbs took to the streets to demand improvements to their schools. They were later joined by people frustrated by rising prices, and the demonstrations spread to other regions.
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Europeans Came to Abu Dhabi to Cheer on Ukraine - Zakharova
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The only plausible explanation regarding why the Europeans have flown to Abu Dhabi is to encourage the Ukrainian government to continue the bloodshed, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
On Europeans in Abu Dhabi
"The only reason they could have flown there — though we are essentially speculating on their behalf, and I believe they really ought to provide an explanation themselves — is to offer some form of informational and political support to the Kiev regime," Zakharova said on Radio Sputnik.
By coming to Abu Dhabi, the Europeans wanted "to egg on the Kiev regime, pushing it to insist on the continuation of the slaughter," Zakharova said.
"After all, they are tied up in contracts. So many shipments, so much money, so much 'bloody investment' poured into this carnage. There is no other explanation," Zakharova added.
The diplomat drew a parallel to a scene from the Rocky movie featuring the boxer Rocky Balboa: "When his eyes are swollen shut and he's completely disoriented, complaining that he sees three of everything, his coach tells him, 'Son, just hit the one in the middle.'"
Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are being held in Abu Dhabi from November 10-11. The focus is on creating a new continental security architecture, a source in the Russian negotiating team told Sputnik. The Ukrainian settlement is one of the topics on the agenda.
On Danish Prime Minister Refusing to Represent EU in Talks with Russia
Maria Zakharova mocked Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen for refusing to represent the European Union in negotiations with Russia.
"Have they tried rock-paper-scissors yet?" Zakharova wrote on social media.
Frederiksen said on Tuesday that she did not want to represent Europe in possible negotiations with Russia.
Western media reported, citing unnamed European diplomats, that European countries were discussing who should negotiate with Russia on the Ukrainian settlement.
The French government is increasingly preoccupied with managing domestic dissent as it plays up the "Russian threat," Zakharova said, in a comment on media reports about President Emmanuel Macron's secret bunker.
"They were expecting trouble, claiming as always that it would come from the East, scaring their own people by suggesting an attack was imminent, all while pointing the finger at Russia. But look at where they are actually expecting an attack from. This is a classic case of debunking disinformation. It's a textbook example," Zakharova said.
The Telegraph reported last week, citing a new book by French investigative journalists, The New Army of Shadows, that Macron has a secret bunker near Paris where he plans to evacuate to should protesters storm the Elysee Palace.
The book's authors, journalists Pierre Gastineau, Antoine Izambard and Franck Renaud, said that the plan was partly prompted by the 2018 Yellow Vests protests, during which Macron ran into enraged demonstrators.
Protests began in France in mid-September, when high school students in the Paris suburbs took to the streets to demand improvements to their schools. They were later joined by people frustrated by rising prices, and the demonstrations spread to other regions.