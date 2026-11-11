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WATCH LIVE: Russia's Degelation Head Medinsky Briefs Reporters After Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi

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Russia Had No Contacts With Europeans in Abu Dhabi - Kremlin
Russia Had No Contacts With Europeans in Abu Dhabi - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi did not hold any contacts with Europeans, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-11-11T09:31+0000
2026-11-11T09:45+0000
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On Abu Dhabi TalksThe Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi constantly informs Russian President Vladimir Putin about the progress of the trilateral talks, he added."Of course, the president is constantly informed by our delegation about what is happening in Abu Dhabi. Today is the second day," Peskov told reporters.The Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi will talk about the results of the trilateral talks later on Wednesday, the official said, calling for waiting for the meeting to end.The topic of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi was somehow touched upon in a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on November 10, Peskov said.On Relations with Poland and EURussia has virtually no relations with Poland and the European Union as a whole, and so it is difficult to complicate them in any way, Peskov said.Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had identified and localized an agent network of the Polish special services that collected data on Russian military facilities in the Kaliningrad Region.On Detention of a US Service MemberRussia has nothing to do with the detention of a US military for allegedly cooperating with Russian intelligence, Peskov said.UK police announced on Tuesday that they had detained a US service member suspected of collaborating with Russian intelligence."This arrest has nothing to do with us, and we do not know what it is related to. We have nothing to do with this, and it has nothing to do with us," Peskov told reporters.On NorwayThere was no request from Norway for a new conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Peskov said.Putin held a telephone conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr on October 27. The call was initiated by Finland and Norway. The consequences of that conversation are still being felt across Europe as European governments argue over who should represent Europe in future negotiations with Russia on Ukraine, to which they have never been invited.On Maritime Partnership in Northern EuropeThe agreement on the creation of a new maritime partnership in Northern Europe will have to be analyzed for possible impact on Russia, Peskov said.On Tuesday, the UK Defense Journal portal reported that the Nordic countries that are members of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) have signed an agreement on the partnership of their naval forces and the creation of a single standard for military equipment and training of soldiers.On Putin's Planned MeetingsRussian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Talaatbek Masadykov on Wednesday, Peskov said.Putin will also hold a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on Wednesday, Peskov added.Putin will hold a session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow on Wednesday.
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Russia Had No Contacts With Europeans in Abu Dhabi - Kremlin

09:31 GMT 11.11.2026 (Updated: 09:45 GMT 11.11.2026)
© МИД ОАЭ / Go to the mediabankNegotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine on resolving the Ukraine conflict would take place in Abu Dhabi, February 4
Negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine on resolving the Ukraine conflict would take place in Abu Dhabi, February 4 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
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The Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi did not hold any contacts with Europeans, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

On Abu Dhabi Talks

The Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi constantly informs Russian President Vladimir Putin about the progress of the trilateral talks, he added.
"Of course, the president is constantly informed by our delegation about what is happening in Abu Dhabi. Today is the second day," Peskov told reporters.
The Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi will talk about the results of the trilateral talks later on Wednesday, the official said, calling for waiting for the meeting to end.
The topic of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi was somehow touched upon in a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on November 10, Peskov said.

On Relations with Poland and EU

Russia has virtually no relations with Poland and the European Union as a whole, and so it is difficult to complicate them in any way, Peskov said.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had identified and localized an agent network of the Polish special services that collected data on Russian military facilities in the Kaliningrad Region.
"It is difficult to do something that could further complicate Russia's relations with Poland and with the European Union, these relations are not actually present right now," Peskov said, answering a question about whether the detention of Polish citizens suspected of espionage would complicate relations with Russia.

On Detention of a US Service Member

Russia has nothing to do with the detention of a US military for allegedly cooperating with Russian intelligence, Peskov said.
UK police announced on Tuesday that they had detained a US service member suspected of collaborating with Russian intelligence.
"This arrest has nothing to do with us, and we do not know what it is related to. We have nothing to do with this, and it has nothing to do with us," Peskov told reporters.

On Norway

There was no request from Norway for a new conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Peskov said.
Putin held a telephone conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr on October 27. The call was initiated by Finland and Norway. The consequences of that conversation are still being felt across Europe as European governments argue over who should represent Europe in future negotiations with Russia on Ukraine, to which they have never been invited.

On Maritime Partnership in Northern Europe

The agreement on the creation of a new maritime partnership in Northern Europe will have to be analyzed for possible impact on Russia, Peskov said.
On Tuesday, the UK Defense Journal portal reported that the Nordic countries that are members of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) have signed an agreement on the partnership of their naval forces and the creation of a single standard for military equipment and training of soldiers.
"This partnership has yet to be analyzed to determine how much these plans will affect the interests of our country. And after the analysis, it will be possible to talk about forming some kind of position," Peskov told reporters.

On Putin's Planned Meetings

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Talaatbek Masadykov on Wednesday, Peskov said.
"Putin's work schedule will begin with a conversation with CSTO Secretary General Masadykov," Peskov told reporters.
Putin will also hold a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on Wednesday, Peskov added.
Putin will hold a session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow on Wednesday.
Aide to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Medinsky, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and Head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff Igor Kostyukov, and First Deputy Head of the Information Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Alexander Zorin (from left to right) at a trilateral meeting of representatives from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
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