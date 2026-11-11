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Iran Capable of Intercepting Control of US UAVs - Head of Iran's National Security Council
Iran Capable of Intercepting Control of US UAVs - Head of Iran's National Security Council
Sputnik International
Iran has reached a level of electronic warfare development that makes it possible to intercept control of US drones, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezai said on Wednesday.
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"We have reached a high level of electronic warfare development, which allows us to intercept control of US drones and forcibly land them," Rezai said, as quoted by Al Mayadeen broadcaster.Iran will launch retaliatory strikes, including against remote US military bases, in the event of a new US attack, Rezai said.Iran has notified Russia of its decision to leave all enriched nuclear materials in the country, Rezai said.
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Iran Capable of Intercepting Control of US UAVs - Head of Iran's National Security Council
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Iran has reached a level of electronic warfare development that makes it possible to intercept control of US drones, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezai said on Wednesday.
"We have reached a high level of electronic warfare development, which allows us to intercept control of US drones and forcibly land them," Rezai said, as quoted by Al Mayadeen broadcaster.
Iran will launch retaliatory strikes, including against remote US military bases, in the event of a new US attack, Rezai said.
Iran has notified Russia of its decision to leave all enriched nuclear materials in the country, Rezai said.
"We have informed our Russian friends that the enriched materials will remain in Iran and we will use them ourselves," Rezai said.