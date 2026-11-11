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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/israel-approves-delivery-of-humanitarian-aid-to-gaza-strip-to-prepare-for-winter---pm-office-1125047692.html
Israel Approves Delivery of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Strip to Prepare for Winter - PM Office
Israel Approves Delivery of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Strip to Prepare for Winter - PM Office
Sputnik International
The Israeli government has approved the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip to prepare the region for the coming winter, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
2026-11-11T06:24+0000
2026-11-11T06:24+0000
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"Despite Hamas’s refusal to honor its commitments, Israel has allowed additional humanitarian supplies into Gaza to ease the winter conditions facing the people of Gaza," the office said in a statement on Tuesday Israeli authorities have facilitated the implementation of a winterization plan developed in coordination with the Board of Peace, the United Nations, international organizations and donor countries, the statement noted. The plan includes repairs to the water and sewage systems and the dispatch of more than 8,200 trucks loaded with tarps, blankets, and winter clothing, the statement read, adding that over 91,000 tents and 12 vacuum trucks to pump and remove sewage will also be sent to the enclave.
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Israel Approves Delivery of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Strip to Prepare for Winter - PM Office

06:24 GMT 11.11.2026
© AP Photo / Jehad AlshrafiA Palestinian woman walks through a rainstorm past buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.
A Palestinian woman walks through a rainstorm past buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
© AP Photo / Jehad Alshrafi
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli government has approved the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip to prepare the region for the coming winter, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
"Despite Hamas’s refusal to honor its commitments, Israel has allowed additional humanitarian supplies into Gaza to ease the winter conditions facing the people of Gaza," the office said in a statement on Tuesday
Israeli authorities have facilitated the implementation of a winterization plan developed in coordination with the Board of Peace, the United Nations, international organizations and donor countries, the statement noted.
The plan includes repairs to the water and sewage systems and the dispatch of more than 8,200 trucks loaded with tarps, blankets, and winter clothing, the statement read, adding that over 91,000 tents and 12 vacuum trucks to pump and remove sewage will also be sent to the enclave.
Smoke rises from an Israeli army bombardment in Gaza City, as seen from central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2026
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Hamas Calls on US, Mediators to Prevent Israel From Attacking Gaza During Ceasefire
3 October, 16:24 GMT
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