https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/kushner-to-present-us-ukrainian-and-european-peace-proposals-to-putin-in-moscow-1125054011.html
Kushner to Present US, Ukrainian and European Peace Proposals to Putin in Moscow
Kushner to Present US, Ukrainian and European Peace Proposals to Putin in Moscow
Sputnik International
US Special Presidential Envoy Jared Kushner said after the negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict in Abu Dhabi that he would present in Moscow initiatives that were discussed with Ukraine and European countries.
2026-11-11T16:21+0000
2026-11-11T16:21+0000
2026-11-11T16:21+0000
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Earlier on Wednesday, Kushner said after the trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi he would travel to Moscow with another presidential envoy, Steve Witkoff, to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. He added that the negotiations were serious, detailed, and frank."Bringing Ukraine and Russia back together for the first trilateral talks since February was an important step. The discussions were serious, detailed, and frank. Both countries shared specific ideas to narrow the gaps and find a path to end the war," Kushner wrote.At the same time he addmitted that significant differences on a peace settlement are still persisting.On Wednesday, two-day talks involving delegations from Russia, the United States and Ukraine concluded in Abu Dhabi. Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the Russian president who led the Russian delegation, said the architecture of European security was the central topic at the meeting. He also said the parties had agreed on a large-scale prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, with details to be announced soon.
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Kushner to Present US, Ukrainian and European Peace Proposals to Putin in Moscow
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - US Special Presidential Envoy Jared Kushner said after the negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict in Abu Dhabi that he would present in Moscow initiatives that were discussed with Ukraine and European countries.
Earlier on Wednesday, Kushner said after the trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi he would travel to Moscow with another presidential envoy, Steve Witkoff, to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"In close coordination with Ukraine and our European partners, we have aligned on proposals we will discuss with President Putin in Moscow tomorrow, followed by consultations with President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy," Kushner wrote on X.
He added that the negotiations were serious, detailed, and frank.
"Bringing Ukraine and Russia back together for the first trilateral talks since February was an important step. The discussions were serious, detailed, and frank. Both countries shared specific ideas to narrow the gaps and find a path to end the war," Kushner wrote.
At the same time he addmitted that significant differences on a peace settlement are still persisting.
"Significant differences remain, but we are committed to building on the progress made and advancing toward broader multilateral negotiations that can deliver lasting peace and a sovereign, secure, and prosperous Ukraine," Kushner wrote
On Wednesday, two-day talks involving delegations from Russia, the United States and Ukraine concluded in Abu Dhabi. Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the Russian president who led the Russian delegation, said the architecture of European security was the central topic at the meeting. He also said the parties had agreed on a large-scale prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, with details to be announced soon.