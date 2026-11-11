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Russia, Afghanistan Planning to Sign Intergovernmental Agreement on Trade - Official
Russia, Afghanistan Planning to Sign Intergovernmental Agreement on Trade - Official
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MOSCOW, November 11 (Sputnik) - Russia and Afghanistan plan to sign a large-scale bilateral agreement on trade and economic cooperation, Rustam Khabibullin, head of the Russian Business Center in Afghanistan, told Sputnik.
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He noted that the agreement provides for cooperation in trade, energy, transport, healthcare, agriculture, and information technology.
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Russia, Afghanistan Planning to Sign Intergovernmental Agreement on Trade - Official

03:54 GMT 11.11.2026 (Updated: 06:35 GMT 11.11.2026)
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MOSCOW, November 11 (Sputnik) - Russia and Afghanistan plan to sign a large-scale intergovernmental agreement on trade and economic cooperation, Rustam Khabibullin, head of the Russian Business Center in Afghanistan, told Sputnik.
"An agreement on trade and economic cooperation between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is being prepared for signing. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar are expected to sign the agreement [during Overchuk’s upcoming visit]," Khabibullin said.
He noted that the agreement provides for cooperation in trade, energy, transport, healthcare, agriculture, and information technology.
"This large-scale agreement will cover all areas of the economy, including logistics, trade, investment, and simplified business visas. This will be a unique agreement," Khabibullin added.
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