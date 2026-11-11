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New US Attacks on Iran Will Have Serious Consequences for Region - Embassy
New US Attacks on Iran Will Have Serious Consequences for Region - Embassy
Sputnik International
Any new US attacks on Iran will have serious consequences for the entire region, Afshin Parchizadeh, minister-counselor at the Iranian Embassy in Russia, said.
2026-11-11T12:26+0000
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Speaking at the International Collective Security Forum, the diplomat said the situation has not stabilized in the eight months since the onset of the US and Israeli aggression against Iran. He added that only negotiations, mutual respect and dialogue could bring stability to the region. The United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran on February 28, prompting retaliatory strikes from Iran. Although fighting has subsided, the conflict remains unresolved, with the risk of escalation.
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New US Attacks on Iran Will Have Serious Consequences for Region - Embassy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Any new US attacks on Iran will have serious consequences for the entire region, Afshin Parchizadeh, minister-counselor at the Iranian Embassy in Russia, said.
Speaking at the International Collective Security Forum, the diplomat said the situation has not stabilized in the eight months since the onset of the US and Israeli aggression against Iran.
"There is a new plot to launch aggression against the region. I can say with confidence that continuing to rely on force and ultimatums will not only fail to yield any results for the US, but will further complicate the situation in the region. Any new attacks will result in more serious consequences for the entire West Asian region," Parchizadeh said.
He added that only negotiations, mutual respect and dialogue could bring stability to the region.
The United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran on February 28, prompting retaliatory strikes from Iran. Although fighting has subsided, the conflict remains unresolved, with the risk of escalation.