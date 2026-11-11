https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/north-korea-publishes-new-constitution-recognizing-two-koreas-for-1st-time-1125052361.html
North Korea Publishes New Constitution Recognizing Two Koreas for 1st Time
North Korea Publishes New Constitution Recognizing Two Koreas for 1st Time
Sputnik International
North Korea has published an updated text of its constitution, which recognizes South Korea as a separate state bordering the DPRK in the south, for the first time since amendments were made in 2024, according to the document reviewed by Sputnik.
2026-11-11T12:33+0000
2026-11-11T12:33+0000
2026-11-11T12:33+0000
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The presented version was amended and supplemented on March 23 at the first session of the Supreme People's Assembly of the 15th convocation. Unlike the previous version of the basic law, which contained provisions on the reunification of the Korean Peninsula, the updated DPRK constitution directly calls the Republic of Korea a neighboring state. At the same time, the specific lines of the land and sea borders are not defined in the document. At the end of 2023, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un defined inter-Korean relations as relations between two hostile states in a state of war. In January 2024, at a session of the Supreme People's Assembly, he ordered the removal of provisions related to the reunification of the Korean Peninsula from the constitution. After that, in March 2024, the constitutional section on the Naenara portal became unavailable for viewing.
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North Korea Publishes New Constitution Recognizing Two Koreas for 1st Time
SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea has published an updated text of its constitution, which recognizes South Korea as a separate state bordering the DPRK in the south, for the first time since amendments were made in 2024, according to the document reviewed by Sputnik.
The presented version was amended and supplemented on March 23 at the first session of the Supreme People's Assembly of the 15th convocation.
"The territory of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea extends from its border with the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation in the north to the Republic of Korea in the south, and includes the associated territorial waters and airspace," Article 2 of the constitution on the Naenara state information portal read.
Unlike the previous version of the basic law, which contained provisions on the reunification of the Korean Peninsula, the updated DPRK constitution directly calls the Republic of Korea a neighboring state. At the same time, the specific lines of the land and sea borders are not defined in the document.
At the end of 2023, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un defined inter-Korean relations as relations between two hostile states in a state of war. In January 2024, at a session of the Supreme People's Assembly, he ordered the removal of provisions related to the reunification of the Korean Peninsula from the constitution. After that, in March 2024, the constitutional section on the Naenara portal became unavailable for viewing.