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North Korea Fired Several Missiles Toward Sea of ​​Japan - South Korean Military
North Korea Fired Several Missiles Toward Sea of ​​Japan - South Korean Military
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North Korea fired several missiles toward the Sea of ​​Japan on Wednesday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
2026-11-04T09:03+0000
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"We detected several missiles launched from the Sondok area... toward the Sea of ​​Japan," the JCS stated. It added that the South Korean and US militaries had been closely monitoring preparations for the launch, and that they detected and began tracking the missiles immediately after they were fired.
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North Korea Fired Several Missiles Toward Sea of ​​Japan - South Korean Military

09:03 GMT 04.11.2026
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonA TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. South Korea says it has issued an air raid alert for residents on an island off its eastern coast after North Korea fired a few missiles toward the sea
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. South Korea says it has issued an air raid alert for residents on an island off its eastern coast after North Korea fired a few missiles toward the sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
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SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea fired several missiles toward the Sea of ​​Japan on Wednesday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
"We detected several missiles launched from the Sondok area... toward the Sea of ​​Japan," the JCS stated.
It added that the South Korean and US militaries had been closely monitoring preparations for the launch, and that they detected and began tracking the missiles immediately after they were fired.
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made available on April 26, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
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