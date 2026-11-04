https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/north-korea-fired-several-missiles-toward-sea-of-japan---south-korean-military-1125006024.html
North Korea Fired Several Missiles Toward Sea of Japan - South Korean Military
North Korea Fired Several Missiles Toward Sea of Japan - South Korean Military
Sputnik International
North Korea fired several missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
2026-11-04T09:03+0000
2026-11-04T09:03+0000
2026-11-04T09:03+0000
military
north korea
south korea
joint chiefs of staff
cruise missiles
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102940116_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_650314e608cde5fe85da7b3cabc45fa2.jpg
"We detected several missiles launched from the Sondok area... toward the Sea of Japan," the JCS stated. It added that the South Korean and US militaries had been closely monitoring preparations for the launch, and that they detected and began tracking the missiles immediately after they were fired.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/north-korea-considering-deploying-tactical-strike-assets-along-entire-border---kims-sister-1124901158.html
north korea
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102940116_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc8e5129d6406b942090904ca2f3388a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
north korea, south korea, joint chiefs of staff, cruise missiles
north korea, south korea, joint chiefs of staff, cruise missiles
North Korea Fired Several Missiles Toward Sea of Japan - South Korean Military
SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea fired several missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
"We detected several missiles launched from the Sondok area... toward the Sea of Japan," the JCS stated.
It added that the South Korean and US militaries had been closely monitoring preparations for the launch, and that they detected and began tracking the missiles immediately after they were fired.