https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/phone-call-between-netanyahu-trump-about-iran-ended-in-heated-argument---reports-1125049019.html
Phone Call Between Netanyahu, Trump About Iran Ended in Heated Argument - Reports
Phone Call Between Netanyahu, Trump About Iran Ended in Heated Argument - Reports
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump had "a shouting match from hell" during a phone call to discuss further steps regarding Iran, the Ynet news portal reported, citing sources.
2026-11-11T09:26+0000
2026-11-11T09:26+0000
2026-11-11T09:26+0000
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On Monday, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing a diplomat, that Netanyahu calls the US leader daily and urges him to renew the conflict with Iran. The weekend conversation between Netanyahu and Trump took place amid disagreements between Israel and the US over the possible resumption of hostilities in the Middle East, the report said on Tuesday. According to the report, Netanyahu's office told the news portal that it was "very much not a difficult conversation."
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benjamin netanyahu, donald trump, israel, us, iran, middle east
Phone Call Between Netanyahu, Trump About Iran Ended in Heated Argument - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump had "a shouting match from hell" during a phone call to discuss further steps regarding Iran, the Ynet news portal reported, citing sources.
On Monday, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing a diplomat, that Netanyahu calls the US leader daily and urges him to renew the conflict with Iran.
The weekend conversation between Netanyahu and Trump took place amid disagreements between Israel and the US over the possible resumption of hostilities in the Middle East, the report said on Tuesday.
According to the report, Netanyahu's office told the news portal that it was "very much not a difficult conversation."