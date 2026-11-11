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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/phone-call-between-netanyahu-trump-about-iran-ended-in-heated-argument---reports-1125049019.html
Phone Call Between Netanyahu, Trump About Iran Ended in Heated Argument - Reports
Phone Call Between Netanyahu, Trump About Iran Ended in Heated Argument - Reports
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump had "a shouting match from hell" during a phone call to discuss further steps regarding Iran, the Ynet news portal reported, citing sources.
2026-11-11T09:26+0000
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On Monday, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing a diplomat, that Netanyahu calls the US leader daily and urges him to renew the conflict with Iran. The weekend conversation between Netanyahu and Trump took place amid disagreements between Israel and the US over the possible resumption of hostilities in the Middle East, the report said on Tuesday. According to the report, Netanyahu's office told the news portal that it was "very much not a difficult conversation."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/us-should-stop-spreading-fake-news-about-negotiations-with-iran---official-1125038445.html
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Phone Call Between Netanyahu, Trump About Iran Ended in Heated Argument - Reports

09:26 GMT 11.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he greets Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago club, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he greets Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago club, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump had "a shouting match from hell" during a phone call to discuss further steps regarding Iran, the Ynet news portal reported, citing sources.
On Monday, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing a diplomat, that Netanyahu calls the US leader daily and urges him to renew the conflict with Iran.
The weekend conversation between Netanyahu and Trump took place amid disagreements between Israel and the US over the possible resumption of hostilities in the Middle East, the report said on Tuesday.
According to the report, Netanyahu's office told the news portal that it was "very much not a difficult conversation."
Major General Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, 16 March 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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US Should Stop Spreading Fake News About Negotiations With Iran - Official
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