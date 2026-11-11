https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/putin-calls-dialogue-in-narrow-csto-format-thorough-productive-1125053419.html
Putin Calls Dialogue in Narrow CSTO Format Thorough, Productive
Putin Calls Dialogue in Narrow CSTO Format Thorough, Productive
Sputnik International
The dialogue in the narrow format of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is thorough and productive, Russia President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
2026-11-11T14:25+0000
2026-11-11T14:25+0000
2026-11-11T14:25+0000
world
vladimir putin
collective security treaty organization (csto)
russia
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1b/1123180302_0:146:3126:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_0fc2bfbe69c0c09b2561e4cd46369372.jpg
The session of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO is taking place on Wednesday in the Kremlin under the chairmanship of Putin. A complete mutual understanding was reached on almost every issue discussed and the commitment to further joint work on countering acute challenges and threats to collective security was confirmed, Putin said. The CSTO countries have a common attitude to countering threats to collective security, Putin said, adding that the states highly praised Russia's chairmanship of the organization this year.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/west-uses-it-technologies-as-new-tool-of-confrontation---csto-chief-1125041898.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1b/1123180302_198:0:2929:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_be9c2489e735fb21d1343c69fb6276d1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, collective security treaty organization (csto), russia
vladimir putin, collective security treaty organization (csto), russia
Putin Calls Dialogue in Narrow CSTO Format Thorough, Productive
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The dialogue in the narrow format of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is thorough and productive, Russia President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
The session of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO is taking place on Wednesday in the Kremlin under the chairmanship of Putin.
"My colleagues and I have just had a thorough and productive exchange of views on topical issues of global and regional security," Putin said during an expanded meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council.
A complete mutual understanding was reached on almost every issue discussed and the commitment to further joint work on countering acute challenges and threats to collective security was confirmed, Putin said.
The CSTO countries have a common attitude to countering threats to collective security, Putin said, adding that the states highly praised Russia's chairmanship of the organization this year.