https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/putin-calls-global-biological-security-situation-difficult-1125053682.html
Putin Calls Global Biological Security Situation Difficult
Putin Calls Global Biological Security Situation Difficult
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called the global biological security situation challenging.
2026-11-11T14:54+0000
2026-11-11T14:54+0000
2026-11-11T14:54+0000
world
vladimir putin
collective security treaty organization (csto)
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biological
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"The global biological security situation is challenging. Our countries have numerous contacts with the outside world, and the introduction of a pathogen into one of our countries poses a threat to all others," Putin said during an expanded meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Security Council. Putin pointed out the need to create a system of continuous information exchange in the CSTO space to counter biological threats.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/putin-calls-dialogue-in-narrow-csto-format-thorough-productive-1125053419.html
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vladimir putin, collective security treaty organization (csto), global, biological
Putin Calls Global Biological Security Situation Difficult
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called the global biological security situation challenging.
"The global biological security situation is challenging. Our countries have numerous contacts with the outside world, and the introduction of a pathogen into one of our countries poses a threat to all others," Putin said during an expanded meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Security Council.
Putin pointed out the need to create a system of continuous information exchange in the CSTO space to counter biological threats.