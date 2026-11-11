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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/putin-calls-global-biological-security-situation-difficult-1125053682.html
Putin Calls Global Biological Security Situation Difficult
Putin Calls Global Biological Security Situation Difficult
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called the global biological security situation challenging.
2026-11-11T14:54+0000
2026-11-11T14:54+0000
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"The global biological security situation is challenging. Our countries have numerous contacts with the outside world, and the introduction of a pathogen into one of our countries poses a threat to all others," Putin said during an expanded meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Security Council. Putin pointed out the need to create a system of continuous information exchange in the CSTO space to counter biological threats.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/putin-calls-dialogue-in-narrow-csto-format-thorough-productive-1125053419.html
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Putin Calls Global Biological Security Situation Difficult

14:54 GMT 11.11.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called the global biological security situation challenging.
"The global biological security situation is challenging. Our countries have numerous contacts with the outside world, and the introduction of a pathogen into one of our countries poses a threat to all others," Putin said during an expanded meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Security Council.
Putin pointed out the need to create a system of continuous information exchange in the CSTO space to counter biological threats.
Russian President Vladimir Putin during an expanded meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
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Putin Calls Dialogue in Narrow CSTO Format Thorough, Productive
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