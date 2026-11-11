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Russia Continues Strikes Against Facilities Used by Ukrainian Forces
Russia Continues Strikes Against Facilities Used by Ukrainian Forces
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Overnight, the Russian armed forces continued to launch strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against energy infrastructure facilities that support the work of Ukrainian military industry enterprises, naval vessels with military equipment and dual-use cargo used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine.
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The Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship with weapons and military equipment for the armed forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa (Odesa), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck three electrical substations in the Dnepropetrovsk and Odessa regions, the statement read.
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Russia Continues Strikes Against Facilities Used by Ukrainian Forces

06:16 GMT 11.11.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation
Combat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Overnight, the Russian armed forces continued to launch strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against energy infrastructure facilities that support the work of Ukrainian military industry enterprises, naval vessels with military equipment and dual-use cargo used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine.
The Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship with weapons and military equipment for the armed forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa (Odesa), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"During the night, as a result of strikes, a marine vessel of the dry cargo type with weapons and military equipment for the armed forces of Ukraine was hit in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck three electrical substations in the Dnepropetrovsk and Odessa regions, the statement read.
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
Analysis
Russia Shifts Strike Tactics to Paralyze Ukraine’s Power Grid - Expert
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