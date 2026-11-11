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Russia Continues Strikes Against Facilities Used by Ukrainian Forces
Russia Continues Strikes Against Facilities Used by Ukrainian Forces
Sputnik International
Overnight, the Russian armed forces continued to launch strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against energy infrastructure facilities that support the work of Ukrainian military industry enterprises, naval vessels with military equipment and dual-use cargo used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine.
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The Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship with weapons and military equipment for the armed forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa (Odesa), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck three electrical substations in the Dnepropetrovsk and Odessa regions, the statement read.
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Russia Continues Strikes Against Facilities Used by Ukrainian Forces
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Overnight, the Russian armed forces continued to launch strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against energy infrastructure facilities that support the work of Ukrainian military industry enterprises, naval vessels with military equipment and dual-use cargo used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine.
The Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship with weapons and military equipment for the armed forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa (Odesa), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"During the night, as a result of strikes, a marine vessel of the dry cargo type with weapons and military equipment for the armed forces of Ukraine was hit in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck three electrical substations in the Dnepropetrovsk and Odessa regions, the statement read.