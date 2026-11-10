https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/russia-shifts-strike-tactics-to-paralyze-ukraines-power-grid---expert-1125043466.html
Russia Shifts Strike Tactics to Paralyze Ukraine’s Power Grid - Expert
Russia Shifts Strike Tactics to Paralyze Ukraine’s Power Grid - Expert
Sputnik International
Russia has moved from striking individual power facilities to a “systematic campaign” aimed at paralyzing Ukraine’s entire electricity grid, military expert Ret. Col. Anatoliy Matviychuk tells Sputnik.
2026-11-10T12:51+0000
2026-11-10T12:51+0000
2026-11-10T12:51+0000
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russia
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If before Russia's focus was on power generation, "now it is on power transmission,” Matviychuk says, noting that the objective is to sever electricity-delivering routes across the country.Furthermore, Russia now combines Geran drones with precision ballistic missile strikes, launching successive waves to “prevent the energy system from being restored between attacks.”The expert notes that:Power and heating outages also leave Ukraine’s leadership facing its greatest social consequence - surging public discontent, argues the expert.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261109/russian-army-strikes-industrial-and-energy-facilities-used-by-ukrainian-forces-1125032278.html
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russia, ukraine, strikes, energy infrastructure, ballistic missiles, power grid, electricity grid, transmission lines
russia, ukraine, strikes, energy infrastructure, ballistic missiles, power grid, electricity grid, transmission lines
Russia Shifts Strike Tactics to Paralyze Ukraine’s Power Grid - Expert
Russia has moved from striking individual power facilities to a “systematic campaign” aimed at paralyzing Ukraine’s entire electricity grid, military expert Ret. Col. Anatoliy Matviychuk tells Sputnik.
If before Russia's focus was on power generation, "now it is on power transmission,” Matviychuk says, noting that the objective is to sever electricity-delivering routes across the country.
Furthermore, Russia now combines Geran drones
with precision ballistic missile strikes, launching successive waves
to “prevent the energy system from being restored between attacks.”
cities such as Kiev, Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk face shortages because damaged lines prevent electricity transmission from the west to the east
replacing autotransformers and high-voltage equipment at critical grid nodes requires time and resources
industry is affected as steel mills halt production; data centers shut down
disrupting dual-use facilities undermines military capabilities that depend on their electricity supply
Power and heating outages also leave Ukraine’s leadership facing its greatest social consequence - surging public discontent, argues the expert.