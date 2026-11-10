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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/russia-shifts-strike-tactics-to-paralyze-ukraines-power-grid---expert-1125043466.html
Russia Shifts Strike Tactics to Paralyze Ukraine’s Power Grid - Expert
Russia Shifts Strike Tactics to Paralyze Ukraine’s Power Grid - Expert
Sputnik International
Russia has moved from striking individual power facilities to a “systematic campaign” aimed at paralyzing Ukraine’s entire electricity grid, military expert Ret. Col. Anatoliy Matviychuk tells Sputnik.
2026-11-10T12:51+0000
2026-11-10T12:51+0000
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energy infrastructure
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If before Russia's focus was on power generation, "now it is on power transmission,” Matviychuk says, noting that the objective is to sever electricity-delivering routes across the country.Furthermore, Russia now combines Geran drones with precision ballistic missile strikes, launching successive waves to “prevent the energy system from being restored between attacks.”The expert notes that:Power and heating outages also leave Ukraine’s leadership facing its greatest social consequence - surging public discontent, argues the expert.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261109/russian-army-strikes-industrial-and-energy-facilities-used-by-ukrainian-forces-1125032278.html
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russia, ukraine, strikes, energy infrastructure, ballistic missiles, power grid, electricity grid, transmission lines

Russia Shifts Strike Tactics to Paralyze Ukraine’s Power Grid - Expert

12:51 GMT 10.11.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense MinistryIskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry
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Russia has moved from striking individual power facilities to a “systematic campaign” aimed at paralyzing Ukraine’s entire electricity grid, military expert Ret. Col. Anatoliy Matviychuk tells Sputnik.
If before Russia's focus was on power generation, "now it is on power transmission,” Matviychuk says, noting that the objective is to sever electricity-delivering routes across the country.
Furthermore, Russia now combines Geran drones with precision ballistic missile strikes, launching successive waves to “prevent the energy system from being restored between attacks.”
The expert notes that:
cities such as Kiev, Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk face shortages because damaged lines prevent electricity transmission from the west to the east
replacing autotransformers and high-voltage equipment at critical grid nodes requires time and resources
industry is affected as steel mills halt production; data centers shut down
disrupting dual-use facilities undermines military capabilities that depend on their electricity supply
Power and heating outages also leave Ukraine’s leadership facing its greatest social consequence - surging public discontent, argues the expert.
Combat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
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