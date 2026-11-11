International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/russia-delegation-head-medinsky-believes-parties-got-closer-to-peace-at-talks-in-abu-dhabi-1125053560.html
Russia Delegation Head Medinsky Believes Parties Got Closer to Peace at Talks in Abu Dhabi
Russia Delegation Head Medinsky Believes Parties Got Closer to Peace at Talks in Abu Dhabi
Sputnik International
Russian delegation and presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said on Wednesday that he believes that the parties have moved closer to peace during the trilateral talks.
2026-11-11T14:51+0000
2026-11-11T14:51+0000
world
vladimir medinsky
russia
abu dhabi
ukraine
us
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0b/1122226185_0:0:3012:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_17b374c5522482930457a27efe9f19be.jpg
"I think so, but now a lot depends on all the participants in the process," Medinsky said in a comment to the Russian media, answering the question of whether the parties are closer to peace. Much depends on whether Europe comes to its senses in the matter of achieving peace, Medinsky added.The trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. As a Sputnik source in the negotiating group reported earlier, the talks were aimed at discussing key aspects of forming a new system of continental security. According to him, the Ukrainian settlement is only one item in a large-scale discussion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/topic-of-security-architecture-was-central-at-abu-dhabi-talks---medinsky-1125050532.html
russia
abu dhabi
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0b/1122226185_213:0:2942:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6cb2e87e21dcfe276dfb5e3d8307a1f5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir medinsky, russia, abu dhabi, ukraine, us
vladimir medinsky, russia, abu dhabi, ukraine, us

Russia Delegation Head Medinsky Believes Parties Got Closer to Peace at Talks in Abu Dhabi

14:51 GMT 11.11.2026
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky.
Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian delegation and presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said on Wednesday that he believes that the parties have moved closer to peace during the trilateral talks.
"I think so, but now a lot depends on all the participants in the process," Medinsky said in a comment to the Russian media, answering the question of whether the parties are closer to peace.
Much depends on whether Europe comes to its senses in the matter of achieving peace, Medinsky added.
The trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. As a Sputnik source in the negotiating group reported earlier, the talks were aimed at discussing key aspects of forming a new system of continental security. According to him, the Ukrainian settlement is only one item in a large-scale discussion.
Russia's delegation head Medinsky briefs media after trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
World
Topic of Security Architecture Was Central at Abu Dhabi Talks - Medinsky
11:20 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала