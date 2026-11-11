https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/russia-delegation-head-medinsky-believes-parties-got-closer-to-peace-at-talks-in-abu-dhabi-1125053560.html
Russia Delegation Head Medinsky Believes Parties Got Closer to Peace at Talks in Abu Dhabi
Russia Delegation Head Medinsky Believes Parties Got Closer to Peace at Talks in Abu Dhabi
Sputnik International
Russian delegation and presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said on Wednesday that he believes that the parties have moved closer to peace during the trilateral talks.
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"I think so, but now a lot depends on all the participants in the process," Medinsky said in a comment to the Russian media, answering the question of whether the parties are closer to peace. Much depends on whether Europe comes to its senses in the matter of achieving peace, Medinsky added.The trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. As a Sputnik source in the negotiating group reported earlier, the talks were aimed at discussing key aspects of forming a new system of continental security. According to him, the Ukrainian settlement is only one item in a large-scale discussion.
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Russia Delegation Head Medinsky Believes Parties Got Closer to Peace at Talks in Abu Dhabi
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian delegation and presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said on Wednesday that he believes that the parties have moved closer to peace during the trilateral talks.
"I think so, but now a lot depends on all the participants in the process," Medinsky said in a comment to the Russian media, answering the question of whether the parties are closer to peace.
Much depends on whether Europe comes to its senses in the matter of achieving peace, Medinsky added.
The trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. As a Sputnik source in the negotiating group reported earlier, the talks were aimed at discussing key aspects of forming a new system of continental security. According to him, the Ukrainian settlement is only one item in a large-scale discussion.