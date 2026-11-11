Second Day of Abu Dhabi Talks Starts
08:43 GMT 11.11.2026 (Updated: 08:45 GMT 11.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankAide to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Medinsky, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and Head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff Igor Kostyukov, and First Deputy Head of the Information Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Alexander Zorin (from left to right) at a trilateral meeting of representatives from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev/
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The second day of trilateral talks involving delegations from Russia, the United States and Ukraine started in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, a source in the negotiating group told Sputnik.
"We've started," the agency's source said.
The day before, on November 10, trilateral talks involving delegations from Russia, the United States and Ukraine began in Abu Dhabi. On the first day of the talks, the delegations spoke for almost 4 hours.
On the first day of the talks security guarantees, humanitarian matters and ways to achieve a sustainable settlement to the Ukrainian crisis were discussed, a Sputnik correspondent said.
The trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are being held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. As a source in the negotiating group reported, they are aimed at discussing key aspects of forming a new system of continental security. According to him, the Ukrainian settlement is only one item in a large-scale discussion.