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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russia Liberates Village of Voskresenka in Zaporozhye Region
Russia Liberates Village of Voskresenka in Zaporozhye Region
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The Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Voskresenka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
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Additionally, the Russian army has liberated the settlement of Shilovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the statement read.Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.This is in addition to:Russian air defenses shot down:
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Russia Liberates Village of Voskresenka in Zaporozhye Region

09:21 GMT 11.11.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Voskresenka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Additionally, the Russian army has liberated the settlement of Shilovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 345 military personnel, six armored combat vehicles, 12 vehicles, two field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to:
Up to 315 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 200 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 210 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 175 by the Yug battlegroup
Over 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defenses shot down:
Four guided aerial bombs
Two US-made HIMARS missiles
1,085 aircraft-type UAVs
Russian serviceman in special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Forces Liberate Vasylkovoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
9 November, 09:15 GMT
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