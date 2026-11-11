https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/russia-liberates-village-of-voskresenka-in-zaporozhye-region-1125048804.html
Russia Liberates Village of Voskresenka in Zaporozhye Region
Russia Liberates Village of Voskresenka in Zaporozhye Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Voskresenka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-11-11T09:21+0000
2026-11-11T09:21+0000
2026-11-11T09:21+0000
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Additionally, the Russian army has liberated the settlement of Shilovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the statement read.Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.This is in addition to:Russian air defenses shot down:
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russia, ukraine, zaporozhye region, russian defense ministry
russia, ukraine, zaporozhye region, russian defense ministry
Russia Liberates Village of Voskresenka in Zaporozhye Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Voskresenka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Additionally, the Russian army has liberated the settlement of Shilovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 345 military personnel, six armored combat vehicles, 12 vehicles, two field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.
Up to 315 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 200 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 210 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 175 by the Yug battlegroup
Over 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defenses shot down:
Two US-made HIMARS missiles