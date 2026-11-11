https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/russia-us-ukraine-talks-in-abu-dhabi-to-resume-for-second-day-today-1125048366.html
Russia-US-Ukraine Talks in Abu Dhabi to Resume for Second Day Today
Russia-US-Ukraine Talks in Abu Dhabi to Resume for Second Day Today
Sputnik International
The second day of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Moscow time on Wednesday... 11.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-11T07:21+0000
2026-11-11T07:21+0000
2026-11-11T07:30+0000
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The first round of talks took place on Tuesday, November 10, and lasted nearly four hours. Delegations from all three countries met in the UAE capital as part of the two-day negotiating process.US presidential envoy Jared Kushner described Tuesday's discussions as constructive, saying the American side was encouraged by the initial results.The trilateral negotiations are scheduled for November 10–11. According to a source in the negotiating group, the discussions are aimed at addressing key aspects of a new continental security architecture.The source added that a potential settlement in Ukraine would be only one part of a broader discussion.
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Russia-US-Ukraine Talks in Abu Dhabi to Resume for Second Day Today
07:21 GMT 11.11.2026 (Updated: 07:30 GMT 11.11.2026)
The second day of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Moscow time on Wednesday, November 11, Russian media reported, citing sources.
The first round of talks took place on Tuesday, November 10, and lasted nearly four hours. Delegations from all three countries met in the UAE capital as part of the two-day negotiating process.
US presidential envoy Jared Kushner described Tuesday's discussions as constructive, saying the American side was encouraged by the initial results.
The trilateral negotiations are scheduled for November 10–11. According to a source in the negotiating group, the discussions are aimed at addressing key aspects of a new continental security architecture.
The source added that a potential settlement in Ukraine would be only one part of a broader discussion.