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Russia-US-Ukraine Talks in Abu Dhabi to Resume for Second Day Today
Russia-US-Ukraine Talks in Abu Dhabi to Resume for Second Day Today
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The second day of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Moscow time on Wednesday... 11.11.2026, Sputnik International
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The first round of talks took place on Tuesday, November 10, and lasted nearly four hours. Delegations from all three countries met in the UAE capital as part of the two-day negotiating process.US presidential envoy Jared Kushner described Tuesday's discussions as constructive, saying the American side was encouraged by the initial results.The trilateral negotiations are scheduled for November 10–11. According to a source in the negotiating group, the discussions are aimed at addressing key aspects of a new continental security architecture.The source added that a potential settlement in Ukraine would be only one part of a broader discussion.
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Russia-US-Ukraine Talks in Abu Dhabi to Resume for Second Day Today

07:21 GMT 11.11.2026 (Updated: 07:30 GMT 11.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankTrilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi
Trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
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The second day of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Moscow time on Wednesday, November 11, Russian media reported, citing sources.
The first round of talks took place on Tuesday, November 10, and lasted nearly four hours. Delegations from all three countries met in the UAE capital as part of the two-day negotiating process.
US presidential envoy Jared Kushner described Tuesday's discussions as constructive, saying the American side was encouraged by the initial results.
FILE - Jared Kushner does a television interview at the White House on Oct. 26, 2020, in Washington. Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump and one of his top advisers during his administration, has a book deal. Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Kushner’s book will come out in early 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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Kushner Says Hopes There Will Be Open Dialogue at Talks in Abu Dhabi
Yesterday, 09:52 GMT
The trilateral negotiations are scheduled for November 10–11. According to a source in the negotiating group, the discussions are aimed at addressing key aspects of a new continental security architecture.
The source added that a potential settlement in Ukraine would be only one part of a broader discussion.
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