https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/russian-delegation-arrives-at-abu-dhabi-talks-venue-1125048512.html
Russian Delegation Arrives at Abu Dhabi Talks Venue
Russian Delegation Arrives at Abu Dhabi Talks Venue
Sputnik International
The Russian delegation arrived at the venue of the trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on the second day, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
2026-11-11T08:04+0000
2026-11-11T08:04+0000
2026-11-11T08:04+0000
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The day before, on November 10, trilateral talks involving delegations from Russia, the United States and Ukraine began in Abu Dhabi. On the first day, the delegations talked for almost 4 hours. A source said the talks would continue on November 11.The trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are being held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. As a Sputnik source in the negotiating group reported, they are aimed at discussing key aspects of forming a new system of continental security. According to him, the Ukrainian settlement is only one item in a large-scale discussion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/russia-us-ukraine-talks-in-abu-dhabi-to-resume-for-second-day-today-1125048366.html
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Russian Delegation Arrives at Abu Dhabi Talks Venue
The Russian delegation arrived at the venue of the trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on the second day, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
The day before, on November 10, trilateral talks involving delegations from Russia, the United States and Ukraine began in Abu Dhabi. On the first day, the delegations talked for almost 4 hours. A source said the talks would continue on November 11.
The trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are being held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. As a Sputnik source in the negotiating group reported, they are aimed at discussing key aspects of forming a new system of continental security. According to him, the Ukrainian settlement is only one item in a large-scale discussion.