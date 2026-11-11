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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/russian-foreign-ministry-does-not-rule-out-nato-role-in-eurasian-security-architecture-1125052957.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Does Not Rule Out NATO Role in Eurasian Security Architecture
Russian Foreign Ministry Does Not Rule Out NATO Role in Eurasian Security Architecture
Sputnik International
NATO countries could take part in the Eurasian security architecture, Alexey Drobinin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Foreign Policy Planning Department, said on Wednesday.
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"Within the framework of the composition of participants in this architecture, we do not rule out the possibility of participation by those countries that at the current stage remain members of, say, the North Atlantic alliance, but under certain circumstances may think about the need for some additional steps to ensure their own security," Drobinin said at a session of the International Collective Security Forum. The failure by NATO and the West to fulfill political obligations under the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) regarding the principle of equal and indivisible security led to the collapse of the concept of Euro-Atlantic security, Drobinin also said.
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Russian Foreign Ministry Does Not Rule Out NATO Role in Eurasian Security Architecture

12:55 GMT 11.11.2026
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova Russian Foreign Ministry building. File photo
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO countries could take part in the Eurasian security architecture, Alexey Drobinin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Foreign Policy Planning Department, said on Wednesday.
"Within the framework of the composition of participants in this architecture, we do not rule out the possibility of participation by those countries that at the current stage remain members of, say, the North Atlantic alliance, but under certain circumstances may think about the need for some additional steps to ensure their own security," Drobinin said at a session of the International Collective Security Forum.
The failure by NATO and the West to fulfill political obligations under the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) regarding the principle of equal and indivisible security led to the collapse of the concept of Euro-Atlantic security, Drobinin also said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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Threats to Eurasian Security Remain - Lavrov
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