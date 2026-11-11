https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/russian-foreign-ministry-welcomes-un-vote-on-resolution-combating-neo-nazism-1125047148.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Welcomes UN Vote on Resolution Combating Neo-Nazism
Russian Foreign Ministry Welcomes UN Vote on Resolution Combating Neo-Nazism
Sputnik International
UNITED NATIONS, (Sputnik) - The Russian MFA highlighted a positive trend after a UN committee vote on a resolution to combat the glorification of Nazism and hopes that it would garner even greater support during a UNGA vote.
2026-11-11T03:57+0000
2026-11-11T03:57+0000
2026-11-11T03:57+0000
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Earlier in the day, the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly approved a Russian-proposed resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism. It received 117 votes in favor, while 53 countries voted against it, including Ukraine, Japan, Canada, the US, Poland, Italy, Austria, and several other European nations. The resolution will be put to a vote before the full General Assembly in December. He described the voting results as "quite interesting." "Even as the geopolitical landscape shifts, we continue to see an increase in votes each year, and the number of co-sponsors grows annually," the diplomat added. Lukyantsev said that he expects even greater support for the resolution when it reaches the UN General Assembly. A corresponding resolution has been adopted annually since 2005. The document, among other things, condemns incidents involving the glorification and promotion of Nazism, calls on states to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination, and recommends taking measures to prevent the revision of history and the outcomes of World War II.
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russia, ukraine, un general assembly, general assembly, nazism
Russian Foreign Ministry Welcomes UN Vote on Resolution Combating Neo-Nazism
UNITED NATIONS, (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday highlighted a positive trend after a UN committee vote on a resolution to combat the glorification of Nazism and expressed hope that it would garner even greater support during a UN General Assembly vote.
Earlier in the day, the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly approved a Russian-proposed resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism. It received 117 votes in favor, while 53 countries voted against it, including Ukraine, Japan, Canada, the US, Poland, Italy, Austria, and several other European nations. The resolution will be put to a vote before the full General Assembly in December.
"The trend is positive, we need to build on it and keep moving forward," Grigory Lukyantsev, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's department for multilateral human rights cooperation, told reporters.
He described the voting results as "quite interesting."
"Even as the geopolitical landscape shifts, we continue to see an increase in votes each year, and the number of co-sponsors grows annually," the diplomat added.
Lukyantsev said that he expects even greater support for the resolution when it reaches the UN General Assembly.
"I believe there will be [more supporters], because our results in the General Assembly plenary sessions are always better than those in the Third Committee. There is always a slight improvement," he said.
A corresponding resolution has been adopted annually since 2005. The document, among other things, condemns incidents involving the glorification and promotion of Nazism, calls on states to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination, and recommends taking measures to prevent the revision of history and the outcomes of World War II.