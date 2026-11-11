https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/russian-fsb-says-identified-localized-agent-network-of-polish-intel-in-kaliningrad-region-1125047321.html
Russian FSB Says Identified, Localized Agent Network of Polish Intel in Kaliningrad Region
Russian FSB Says Identified, Localized Agent Network of Polish Intel in Kaliningrad Region
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had identified and localized an agent network of the Polish special services that collected data on Russian military facilities in the Kaliningrad Region.
2026-11-11T06:12+0000
2026-11-11T06:12+0000
2026-11-11T06:12+0000
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"The Federal Security Service of Russia has identified and localized an agent network of the special services of Poland operating in the Kaliningrad Region," the FSB said in a statement, adding that the network collected data about Russian military facilities, the social and economic situation, migration and social policy in the Kaliningrad Region. As a result of the operational search measures, two agents of the military intelligence service of the Ministry of National Defense and the Agency for Internal Security of Poland, who collected and transmitted information about military personnel and facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry, were detained, the statement said. Additionally, warnings about the inadmissibility of treason and espionage were issued to seven Polish citizens and three Russians who had contact with the Polish special services, the statement read, noting that espionage cases have been opened against the detained Polish agents.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/russias-fsb-nabs-leningrad-region-resident-plotting-railway-sabotage-1125015307.html
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Russian FSB Says Identified, Localized Agent Network of Polish Intel in Kaliningrad Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had identified and localized an agent network of the Polish special services that collected data on Russian military facilities in the Kaliningrad Region.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia has identified and localized an agent network of the special services of Poland operating in the Kaliningrad Region," the FSB said in a statement, adding that the network collected data about Russian military facilities, the social and economic situation, migration and social policy in the Kaliningrad Region.
As a result of the operational search measures, two agents of the military intelligence service of the Ministry of National Defense and the Agency for Internal Security of Poland, who collected and transmitted information about military personnel and facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry, were detained, the statement said.
"As a result of the filtration and verification measures in 2026, 14 citizens of Poland had their Russian visas canceled for complicity with the Polish special services, and six were barred from entering Russia," the statement said.
Additionally, warnings about the inadmissibility of treason and espionage were issued to seven Polish citizens and three Russians who had contact with the Polish special services, the statement read, noting that espionage cases have been opened against the detained Polish agents.