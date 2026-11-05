https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/russias-fsb-nabs-leningrad-region-resident-plotting-railway-sabotage-1125015307.html
Russia’s FSB Nabs Leningrad Region Resident Plotting Railway Sabotage
Russia’s FSB Nabs Leningrad Region Resident Plotting Railway Sabotage
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had detained a resident of the Leningrad Region, who was preparing sabotage on railway and collecting information about objects of the Russian armed forces on Kiev's instructions.
2026-11-05T07:03+0000
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"In the Tosnensky district of the Leningrad Region, the illegal activities of a Russian citizen, born in 1978, involved in the preparation of a sabotage and terrorist act, were suppressed," the FSB said in a statement. The Tosnensky district resident was recruited through the Telegram messenger as a member of a terrorist organization banned in Russia, operating under the patronage of the Ukrainian special services, the statement read, adding that on the instructions of the curator, he collected information about the deployment of objects of the Russian armed forces, gas stations in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, as well as prepared sabotage at a railway facility.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/russias-fsb-detains-ukraines-agent-for-transmitting-sensitive-data-1124922846.html
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Russia’s FSB Nabs Leningrad Region Resident Plotting Railway Sabotage
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had detained a resident of the Leningrad Region, who was preparing sabotage on railway and collecting information about objects of the Russian armed forces on Kiev's instructions.
"In the Tosnensky district of the Leningrad Region, the illegal activities of a Russian citizen, born in 1978, involved in the preparation of a sabotage and terrorist act, were suppressed," the FSB said in a statement.
The Tosnensky district resident was recruited through the Telegram messenger as a member of a terrorist organization banned in Russia, operating under the patronage of the Ukrainian special services, the statement read, adding that on the instructions of the curator, he collected information about the deployment of objects of the Russian armed forces, gas stations in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, as well as prepared sabotage at a railway facility.