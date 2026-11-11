https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/torture-site-similar-to-one-discovered-in-kiev-found-operating-in-nikolaev-1125047939.html

Torture Site Similar to One Discovered in Kiev Found Operating in Nikolayev

Torture Site Similar to One Discovered in Kiev Found Operating in Nikolayev

Sputnik International

A torture site operated by the Ukrainian armed forces, similar to the one previously discovered in Kiev, is operating at the Dubki medical center in Nikolaev, with an adjacent morgue being used to conceal evidence of these crimes, Sergei Lebedev, a coordinator for the pro-Russian underground in Nikolaev, told Sputnik.

2026-11-11T06:34+0000

2026-11-11T06:34+0000

2026-11-11T07:12+0000

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"Reports have emerged from Nikolayev indicating that torture sites, similar to those recently uncovered in Kiev, exist in other Ukrainian cities as well. Specifically, we received the address of a location in Nikolayev, where people are being subjected to torture: the 'Dubki' hospital complex at 95 Kosmonavtov Street, on the outskirts of the city," the underground operative said. The medical facility's grounds house a building used by a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, a military enlistment office. Relatives of those mobilized into the military often wait nearby, hoping to learn the fate of their loved ones. He noted that relatives are sometimes handed the bodies of loved ones bearing signs of violent death, when they attempt to file a report, the police refuse to accept it, claiming that an investigation has already been conducted and the death has been ruled an accident. Lebedev said that a few weeks ago, a woman who had brought food and medicine to her son was informed that he had died. The recruitment center staff claimed that the man had been intoxicated and had fallen down a flight of stairs. Residents of Nikolayev said that the medical center is not only a site for torture but also a place where organs are harvested from those who die there, Lebedev added. A few weeks ago, a wounded Ukrainian soldier, suffering from shrapnel injuries to his right shoulder and upper chest, was admitted to the Dubki hospital. Upon regaining consciousness, the soldier discovered that one of his kidneys had been removed, Lebedev said. Torture sites have existed in Ukraine since 2014, a fact that Russian authorities have repeatedly pointed out. The issue gained significant attention among the Ukrainian public on November 2, when a crowd gathered outside a house near Kiev, where people, including teenagers, were being tortured in the basement. Ukrainian authorities are attempting to intimidate the population, several protesters have already been detained, including a medic and an ambulance driver who had arrived at the secret prison.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261108/every-fifth-prisoner-dies-in-ukraines-secret-torture-dungeons-1125030408.html

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