https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/trade-between-russia-cuba-up-32-in-8-months---senior-russian-official-1125049683.html
Russia-Cuba Trade Jumps 32% in First Eight Months of 2026
Russia-Cuba Trade Jumps 32% in First Eight Months of 2026
Sputnik International
Trade between Russia and Cuba has grown by 32% between January and August of this year, with imports of Cuban goods increasing by 40%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko has said.
2026-11-11T09:47+0000
2026-11-11T09:47+0000
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"Over the first eight months of this year, the volume of bilateral trade between Russia and Cuba has grown by 32%. We see that Russian businesses remain interested in selling domestic products on the Cuban market and in importing Cuban goods," Chernyshenko’s office quoted him as saying at the FIHAV-Russia 2026 business forum in Havana. Russia and Cuba have a regulatory framework in place to streamline bilateral cooperation in investment, with the Intergovernmental Russian-Cuban Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation serving as the primary platform for trade engagement. The FIHAV-Russia 2026 business forum is being held in the lead-up to the Havana International Trade Fair, which is scheduled to take place from November 24-26. The event brings together manufacturers, exporters, investors, and members of the business community from various countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/russia-vows-unwavering-solidarity-with-cuba-amid-storm-of-external-pressure---lavrov-1124242821.html
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Russia-Cuba Trade Jumps 32% in First Eight Months of 2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Trade between Russia and Cuba has grown by 32% between January and August of this year, with imports of Cuban goods increasing by 40%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko has said.
"Over the first eight months of this year, the volume of bilateral trade between Russia and Cuba has grown by 32%. We see that Russian businesses remain interested in selling domestic products on the Cuban market and in importing Cuban goods," Chernyshenko’s office quoted him as saying at the FIHAV-Russia 2026 business forum in Havana.
Russia and Cuba have a regulatory framework in place to streamline bilateral cooperation in investment, with the Intergovernmental Russian-Cuban Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation serving as the primary platform for trade engagement.
The FIHAV-Russia 2026 business forum is being held in the lead-up to the Havana International Trade Fair, which is scheduled to take place from November 24-26. The event brings together manufacturers, exporters, investors, and members of the business community from various countries.