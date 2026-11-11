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Russia-Cuba Trade Jumps 32% in First Eight Months of 2026
Russia-Cuba Trade Jumps 32% in First Eight Months of 2026
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Trade between Russia and Cuba has grown by 32% between January and August of this year, with imports of Cuban goods increasing by 40%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko has said.
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"Over the first eight months of this year, the volume of bilateral trade between Russia and Cuba has grown by 32%. We see that Russian businesses remain interested in selling domestic products on the Cuban market and in importing Cuban goods," Chernyshenko’s office quoted him as saying at the FIHAV-Russia 2026 business forum in Havana. Russia and Cuba have a regulatory framework in place to streamline bilateral cooperation in investment, with the Intergovernmental Russian-Cuban Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation serving as the primary platform for trade engagement. The FIHAV-Russia 2026 business forum is being held in the lead-up to the Havana International Trade Fair, which is scheduled to take place from November 24-26. The event brings together manufacturers, exporters, investors, and members of the business community from various countries.
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Russia-Cuba Trade Jumps 32% in First Eight Months of 2026

09:47 GMT 11.11.2026
© AP Photo / Arial LeyRussia's Kazan nuclear-powered submarine arrive in the port of Havana
Russia's Kazan nuclear-powered submarine arrive in the port of Havana - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Trade between Russia and Cuba has grown by 32% between January and August of this year, with imports of Cuban goods increasing by 40%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko has said.
"Over the first eight months of this year, the volume of bilateral trade between Russia and Cuba has grown by 32%. We see that Russian businesses remain interested in selling domestic products on the Cuban market and in importing Cuban goods," Chernyshenko’s office quoted him as saying at the FIHAV-Russia 2026 business forum in Havana.
Russia and Cuba have a regulatory framework in place to streamline bilateral cooperation in investment, with the Intergovernmental Russian-Cuban Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation serving as the primary platform for trade engagement.
The FIHAV-Russia 2026 business forum is being held in the lead-up to the Havana International Trade Fair, which is scheduled to take place from November 24-26. The event brings together manufacturers, exporters, investors, and members of the business community from various countries.
Lavrov at the General Meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council, March 31 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2026
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Russia Vows Unwavering Solidarity With Cuba Amid Storm of External Pressure - Lavrov
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