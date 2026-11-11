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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/trump-tells-democrats-to-stop-abusing-us-after-hegseths-impeachment-fail-1125049484.html
Trump Tells Democrats to Stop Abusing US After Hegseth's Impeachment Fail
Trump Tells Democrats to Stop Abusing US After Hegseth's Impeachment Fail
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of abusing the United States after the House of Representatives blocked a motion to initiate impeachment proceedings against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.
2026-11-11T09:44+0000
2026-11-11T09:44+0000
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During the vote, 211 lawmakers supported referring the impeachment resolution to the House Judiciary Committee, a move that effectively blocks its consideration. The US president noted that all the Republicans, except Thomas Massie from Kentucky, voted against the procedure. On Monday, Republican Representative Thomas Massie formally introduced a resolution to impeach US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, accusing him of abusing his authority and conducting military operations in Iran, Yemen, and Venezuela without congressional approval. Hegseth told reporters on Tuesday that he was ready for a congressional inquiry. He accused those behind the impeachment effort of sabotaging the president's decisions, and insisted that their actions put the US armed forces at risk.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/us-administration-stands-with-hegseth-amid-impeachment-attempt-1125045920.html
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Trump Tells Democrats to Stop Abusing US After Hegseth's Impeachment Fail

09:44 GMT 11.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla., as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listens
President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla., as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listens - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of abusing the United States after the House of Representatives blocked a motion to initiate impeachment proceedings against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.
During the vote, 211 lawmakers supported referring the impeachment resolution to the House Judiciary Committee, a move that effectively blocks its consideration.
"The Democrats' attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that they "continue to weaponize and abuse the United States of America. They must be stopped!"
The US president noted that all the Republicans, except Thomas Massie from Kentucky, voted against the procedure.
"Victories in Venezuela and Iran, the Best Recruitment Numbers in the History of the Military, ... and Spirit like rarely seen before, led to the exoneration of a Great American Patriot," Trump wrote.
On Monday, Republican Representative Thomas Massie formally introduced a resolution to impeach US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, accusing him of abusing his authority and conducting military operations in Iran, Yemen, and Venezuela without congressional approval.
Hegseth told reporters on Tuesday that he was ready for a congressional inquiry. He accused those behind the impeachment effort of sabotaging the president's decisions, and insisted that their actions put the US armed forces at risk.
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth gestures during a media conference at the end of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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