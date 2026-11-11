https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/trump-tells-democrats-to-stop-abusing-us-after-hegseths-impeachment-fail-1125049484.html
Trump Tells Democrats to Stop Abusing US After Hegseth's Impeachment Fail
Trump Tells Democrats to Stop Abusing US After Hegseth's Impeachment Fail
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of abusing the United States after the House of Representatives blocked a motion to initiate impeachment proceedings against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.
2026-11-11T09:44+0000
2026-11-11T09:44+0000
2026-11-11T09:44+0000
world
us
donald trump
peter hegseth
thomas massie
democrats
house judiciary committee
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/06/1123428747_0:16:3072:1744_1920x0_80_0_0_2f6b9cc5f7d65bc6b6db4567ebbfe5ea.jpg
During the vote, 211 lawmakers supported referring the impeachment resolution to the House Judiciary Committee, a move that effectively blocks its consideration. The US president noted that all the Republicans, except Thomas Massie from Kentucky, voted against the procedure. On Monday, Republican Representative Thomas Massie formally introduced a resolution to impeach US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, accusing him of abusing his authority and conducting military operations in Iran, Yemen, and Venezuela without congressional approval. Hegseth told reporters on Tuesday that he was ready for a congressional inquiry. He accused those behind the impeachment effort of sabotaging the president's decisions, and insisted that their actions put the US armed forces at risk.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/us-administration-stands-with-hegseth-amid-impeachment-attempt-1125045920.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/06/1123428747_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_43e6346f2edf9ba018262d52f8f9ad31.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, donald trump, peter hegseth, thomas massie, democrats, house judiciary committee
us, donald trump, peter hegseth, thomas massie, democrats, house judiciary committee
Trump Tells Democrats to Stop Abusing US After Hegseth's Impeachment Fail
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of abusing the United States after the House of Representatives blocked a motion to initiate impeachment proceedings against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.
During the vote, 211 lawmakers supported referring the impeachment resolution to the House Judiciary Committee, a move that effectively blocks its consideration.
"The Democrats' attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that they "continue to weaponize and abuse the United States of America. They must be stopped!"
The US president noted that all the Republicans, except Thomas Massie from Kentucky, voted against the procedure.
"Victories in Venezuela and Iran, the Best Recruitment Numbers in the History of the Military, ... and Spirit like rarely seen before, led to the exoneration of a Great American Patriot," Trump wrote.
On Monday, Republican Representative Thomas Massie formally introduced a resolution to impeach US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, accusing him of abusing his authority and conducting military operations in Iran, Yemen, and Venezuela without congressional approval.
Hegseth told reporters on Tuesday that he was ready for a congressional inquiry. He accused those behind the impeachment effort of sabotaging the president's decisions, and insisted that their actions put the US armed forces at risk.