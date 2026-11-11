https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/turkiyes-akkuyu-nuclear-power-plant-poised-for-physical-start-up---ceo-1125052595.html
Turkiye's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant Poised for Physical Start-Up - CEO
Turkiye's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant Poised for Physical Start-Up - CEO
Sputnik International
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is preparing for the physical start-up of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Turkey, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Wednesday.
2026-11-11T12:43+0000
2026-11-11T12:43+0000
2026-11-11T12:43+0000
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"We are just one step away from the physical start-up. It is a construction project of a cosmic scale, with the whole world watching us inching toward the start-up of the plant's first fuel cartridge. We are doing our best to have the start-up this year," Likhachev told journalists.The CEO added that a separate program dedicated to the project, including technical tours, would be organized within the World Nuclear Days International Business Forum on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference COP31 in Antalya in November.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/first-unit-of-akkuyu-nuclear-power-plant-to-start-operating-by-end-of-2026---turkish-energy-1124686764.html
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alexei likhachev, turkiye, rosatom, russia
alexei likhachev, turkiye, rosatom, russia
Turkiye's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant Poised for Physical Start-Up - CEO
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is preparing for the physical start-up of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Turkey, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Wednesday.
"We are just one step away from the physical start-up. It is a construction project of a cosmic scale, with the whole world watching us inching toward the start-up of the plant's first fuel cartridge. We are doing our best to have the start-up this year," Likhachev told journalists.
The CEO added that a separate program dedicated to the project, including technical tours, would be organized within the World Nuclear Days International Business Forum on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference COP31 in Antalya in November.