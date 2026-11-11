https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/ukraines-secret-prisons-likely-bring-hundreds-of-millions-of-dollars---ex-sbu-officer-1125054604.html
Ukraine's Secret Prisons Likely Bring Hundreds of Millions of Dollars - Ex-SBU Officer
Ukraine's Secret Prisons Likely Bring Hundreds of Millions of Dollars - Ex-SBU Officer
Sputnik International
Secret detention facilities in Ukraine likely bring hundreds of millions of dollars to its organizers, former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officer Vasyl Prozorov told Sputnik.
2026-11-11T17:48+0000
2026-11-11T17:48+0000
2026-11-11T17:49+0000
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Prozorov estimated that there were around half a million servicemen in Ukraine who had left their unit without authorization. Roughly 10% of them, which is about 50,000 people, can be held in those secret prisons. It is barely possible to estimate the scale of the financial flows Ukraine's secret detention facilities bring their organizers, since in addition to those who had left their unit without authorization, there are also Ukrainian citizens seized during forced mobilization, Prozorov also said. Torture chambers have existed in Ukraine since 2014. Russian authorities have repeatedly drawn public attention to the issue. On November 2, a crowd gathered near a house in the village of Petropavlovskaya Borshchagovka in the Kiev Region. According to media reports, people, including a teenager, were held captive and physically assaulted in the basement of the house. Artem Dmytruk, a member of the Ukrainian parliament who had left the country, said that some of those detained in the torture chamber had been stabbed to death over the past month. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there were many such detention facilities in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik has repeatedly told Ria Novosti about secret prisons of the Ukrainian armed forces, where prisoners are tortured. Torture chambers and secret prisons were found in the cities of Avdeyevka and Mariupol in the Donetsk People's Republic, liberated by the Russian armed forces. There, civilians who disagree with the Ukrainian authorities actions were detained and subjected to violence.
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Ukraine's Secret Prisons Likely Bring Hundreds of Millions of Dollars - Ex-SBU Officer
17:48 GMT 11.11.2026 (Updated: 17:49 GMT 11.11.2026)
Secret detention facilities in Ukraine likely bring hundreds of millions of dollars to its organizers, former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officer Vasyl Prozorov told Sputnik.
Prozorov estimated that there were around half a million servicemen in Ukraine who had left their unit without authorization. Roughly 10% of them, which is about 50,000 people, can be held in those secret prisons.
"Take, let us say, $10,000 from each detainee to get out of prison and you will get $500 million," Prozorov said.
It is barely possible to estimate the scale of the financial flows Ukraine's secret detention facilities bring their organizers, since in addition to those who had left their unit without authorization, there are also Ukrainian citizens seized during forced mobilization, Prozorov also said.
"How can one count how many people are detained and how many of them pay to leave such a basement?" he noted, presuming that the secret prison market could generate hundreds of millions or even billions of euros.
Torture chambers have existed in Ukraine since 2014. Russian authorities have repeatedly drawn public attention to the issue. On November 2, a crowd gathered near a house in the village of Petropavlovskaya Borshchagovka in the Kiev Region. According to media reports, people, including a teenager, were held captive and physically assaulted in the basement of the house.
Artem Dmytruk, a member of the Ukrainian parliament who had left the country, said that some of those detained in the torture chamber had been stabbed to death over the past month. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there were many such detention facilities in Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik has repeatedly told Ria Novosti about secret prisons of the Ukrainian armed forces, where prisoners are tortured. Torture chambers and secret prisons were found in the cities of Avdeyevka and Mariupol in the Donetsk People's Republic, liberated by the Russian armed forces. There, civilians who disagree with the Ukrainian authorities actions were detained and subjected to violence.