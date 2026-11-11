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US, China Launch New AI Dialogue - Treasury Secretary
US, China Launch New AI Dialogue - Treasury Secretary
Sputnik International
The United States and China have launched a new dialogue on artificial intelligence, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.
2026-11-11T06:20+0000
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"At [US] President [Donald] Trump's direction, we have begun that important work by establishing a new dialogue with China on SI [superintelligence]," Bessent said at a meeting of the National Committee on US-China Relations. The dialogue is aimed at protecting both states from possible risks in the industry and preventing misunderstandings between them, the official said. The US and China are establishing a direct channel to ensure that either side can promptly warn the other about serious incidents involving AI, Bessent said. Bessent pointed to the necessity of cooperation between the US and China in new areas of risk management amid rapid AI development, arguing that they should show how two major countries can combine competition and responsible leadership.
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US, China Launch New AI Dialogue - Treasury Secretary

06:20 GMT 11.11.2026
© AP Photo / Susan WalshUS President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.
US President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and China have launched a new dialogue on artificial intelligence, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.
"At [US] President [Donald] Trump's direction, we have begun that important work by establishing a new dialogue with China on SI [superintelligence]," Bessent said at a meeting of the National Committee on US-China Relations.
The dialogue is aimed at protecting both states from possible risks in the industry and preventing misunderstandings between them, the official said.
"We also expect to exchange best practices for evaluating and testing advanced models before their release, and for keeping human judgment firmly in command of this technology," Bessent added.
The US and China are establishing a direct channel to ensure that either side can promptly warn the other about serious incidents involving AI, Bessent said.
Bessent pointed to the necessity of cooperation between the US and China in new areas of risk management amid rapid AI development, arguing that they should show how two major countries can combine competition and responsible leadership.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry's building in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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