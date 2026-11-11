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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/us-judge-allows-trumps-defamation-lawsuit-against-bbc-to-proceed-1125054960.html
US Judge Allows Trump's Defamation Lawsuit Against BBC to Proceed
US Judge Allows Trump's Defamation Lawsuit Against BBC to Proceed
Sputnik International
A federal judge in the state of Florida on Wednesday allowed further consideration of US President Donald Trump's lawsuit against the UK's BBC television channel over its alleged distortion of his speech in a documentary about the 2021 Capitol attack.
2026-11-11T18:01+0000
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Trump demanded a total of $10 billion from the BBC for defamation and the alleged violation of Florida's law on unfair commercial practices. The broadcaster disputed both the validity of the claims and the jurisdiction of Florida courts. Kuntz said he was not convinced by the broadcaster's claims that such editing is common practice to compress a 70-minute speech into 12 seconds. However, the judge dismissed the second claim in the lawsuit under the state's unfair trade practices law, The Guardian reported. In November 2025, BBC Director General Tim Davie and Executive Director Deborah Turness resigned amid widespread criticism of the BBC's misrepresentation of Trump's 2021 speech. The BBC's 2024 documentary distorted Trump's remarks, giving the false impression that he had encouraged the Capitol riots, The Telegraph reported. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the BBC "100% fake news," while Trump himself branded the BBC's journalists corrupt and its leadership dishonest.
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US Judge Allows Trump's Defamation Lawsuit Against BBC to Proceed

18:01 GMT 11.11.2026
© Sputnik / Andrei Starostin / Go to the mediabankA judge sentenced political aide and campaign finance manager Tyler Harber to two years in prison for breaking US federal campaign laws, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Friday
A judge sentenced political aide and campaign finance manager Tyler Harber to two years in prison for breaking US federal campaign laws, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Friday - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
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A federal judge in the state of Florida on Wednesday allowed further consideration of US President Donald Trump's lawsuit against the UK's BBC television channel over its alleged distortion of his speech in a documentary about the 2021 Capitol attack.
Trump demanded a total of $10 billion from the BBC for defamation and the alleged violation of Florida's law on unfair commercial practices. The broadcaster disputed both the validity of the claims and the jurisdiction of Florida courts.
"Accepting the allegations in the complaint as true, the Court finds Trump plausibly pled damages where Trump alleges a defamatory documentary released toward the election caused reputational harm," the ruling by Judge Jeffrey Kuntz read as quoted by The Guardian.
Kuntz said he was not convinced by the broadcaster's claims that such editing is common practice to compress a 70-minute speech into 12 seconds.
However, the judge dismissed the second claim in the lawsuit under the state's unfair trade practices law, The Guardian reported.
In November 2025, BBC Director General Tim Davie and Executive Director Deborah Turness resigned amid widespread criticism of the BBC's misrepresentation of Trump's 2021 speech. The BBC's 2024 documentary distorted Trump's remarks, giving the false impression that he had encouraged the Capitol riots, The Telegraph reported. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the BBC "100% fake news," while Trump himself branded the BBC's journalists corrupt and its leadership dishonest.
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