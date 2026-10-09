https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/us-adds-international-criminal-court-to-sanctions-list---treasury-1124857520.html

US Adds International Criminal Court to Sanctions List - Treasury

US Adds International Criminal Court to Sanctions List - Treasury

Sputnik International

The United States on Friday added the International Criminal Court (ICC) to its sanctions list.

2026-10-09T14:57+0000

2026-10-09T14:57+0000

2026-10-09T14:57+0000

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"The following entity has been added to OFAC's SDN List: INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT, Oude Waalsdorperweg 10 2597 AK, The Hague, Netherlands; Organization Established Date 01 Jul 2002; V.A.T. Number NL810956822 (Netherlands) [ICC-EO14203]," a notice on the Treasury's website read.The United States authorized certain transactions involving the International Criminal Court (ICC) through April 7, 2027, despite sanctioning the institution, US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said.The International Criminal Court (ICC) strongly condemned on Friday US sanctions against it, calling the move unprecedented.The ICC called this an unprecedented step and strongly condemned the decision of the US authorities.The fate of the ICC after US sanctions now largely depends on the states parties to the Rome Statute, the court said, adding that US sanctions are aimed at disrupting the court's work and intimidating those who cooperate with it, and the ICC will not succumb to pressure.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/us-bans-transactions-with-international-criminal-court---reports-1124857124.html

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