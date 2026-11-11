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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/us-to-contribute-another-2185m-to-nato-budget-in-fy2027-1125046936.html
US to Contribute Another $218.5M to NATO Budget in FY2027
US to Contribute Another $218.5M to NATO Budget in FY2027
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The US Department of War (DOW) has planned a $218.5 million increase in direct contributions to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for fiscal year 2027.
2026-11-11T03:52+0000
2026-11-11T03:52+0000
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The largest share of the total proposed funding falls under the NATO military budget, for which the US Army requested $756.7 million in operations and maintenance funding, representing a $96.1 million rise over the $660.6 million enacted for fiscal year 2026, according to the report. The increase is intended to satisfy common funding commitments and support NATO international military headquarters, including the operational expenses of the Alliance Ground Surveillance Force, the Airborne Early Warning and Control Force, and joint mission activities. The remaining $604.3 million covers the NATO Security Investment Program, reflecting a $122.4 million rise compared to the $481.9 million enacted in the previous fiscal year. The expanded investment follows a 2022 agreement by NATO heads of state and government that mandates annual funding growth through 2030, specifically applying a 25% annual increase above inflation to develop Euro-Atlantic deterrence capabilities. Under the cost-sharing structure of the security investment program, non-US member states finance approximately 85% of total expenditures, while US contributions focus on upgrading operational facilities and maintaining infrastructure used by forward-deployed forces in Europe. The coordinated funding strategy aligns with broader defense guidance from the US European Command requiring European member states to assume primary responsibility for continental defense while the US provides complementary strategic resources.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/nato-must-abandon-containment-of-russia-to-resume-dialogue---russian-foreign-ministry-1124934315.html
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US to Contribute Another $218.5M to NATO Budget in FY2027

03:52 GMT 11.11.2026
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaPresident Donald Trump speaks during a media conference at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026
President Donald Trump speaks during a media conference at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The US Department of War (DOW) has planned a $218.5 million increase in direct contributions to the NATO for fiscal year 2027, pushing total annual US funding to $1.36 billion as European member states assume greater regional defense responsibilities, according to an Operation Atlantic Resolve report.
The largest share of the total proposed funding falls under the NATO military budget, for which the US Army requested $756.7 million in operations and maintenance funding, representing a $96.1 million rise over the $660.6 million enacted for fiscal year 2026, according to the report. The increase is intended to satisfy common funding commitments and support NATO international military headquarters, including the operational expenses of the Alliance Ground Surveillance Force, the Airborne Early Warning and Control Force, and joint mission activities.
The remaining $604.3 million covers the NATO Security Investment Program, reflecting a $122.4 million rise compared to the $481.9 million enacted in the previous fiscal year. The expanded investment follows a 2022 agreement by NATO heads of state and government that mandates annual funding growth through 2030, specifically applying a 25% annual increase above inflation to develop Euro-Atlantic deterrence capabilities.
German Bundeswehr soldiers of the NATO enhanced forward presence battalion in front of the Germany army Main battle tank Leopard 2A6 at the Training Range in Pabrade, Lithuania, in May 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
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Under the cost-sharing structure of the security investment program, non-US member states finance approximately 85% of total expenditures, while US contributions focus on upgrading operational facilities and maintaining infrastructure used by forward-deployed forces in Europe. The coordinated funding strategy aligns with broader defense guidance from the US European Command requiring European member states to assume primary responsibility for continental defense while the US provides complementary strategic resources.
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