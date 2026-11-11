https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/west-can-acknowledge-torture-chambers-in-ukraine-only-under-pressure---russian-envoy-1125047806.html
West Can Acknowledge Torture Chambers in Ukraine Only Under Pressure - Russian Envoy
West Can Acknowledge Torture Chambers in Ukraine Only Under Pressure - Russian Envoy
Sputnik International
The West will acknowledge the facts of torture being used in Ukraine only under pressure, as it itself demands that Kiev carry out forced mobilization, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik.
2026-11-11T06:28+0000
2026-11-11T06:28+0000
2026-11-11T06:28+0000
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Secret torture sites have existed in Ukraine since 2014, to which the Russian authorities have repeatedly drawn attention. The issue resonated among Ukrainians on November 2, when a crowd gathered outside a house in Kiev's suburb, where people were reportedly being held and beaten in the basement. Western countries are silent about secret torture chambers because they adhere to the terms of a "deal" with Ukraine, he added. The Ukrainian authorities are trying to intimidate the population following the scandal over the torture site near Kiev: the medic who arrived at the secret prison, an ambulance driver, and another woman have already been arrested, and other protest participants are being sought.
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West Can Acknowledge Torture Chambers in Ukraine Only Under Pressure - Russian Envoy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West will acknowledge the facts of torture being used in Ukraine only under pressure, as it itself demands that Kiev carry out forced mobilization, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik.
Secret torture sites have existed in Ukraine since 2014, to which the Russian authorities have repeatedly drawn attention. The issue resonated among Ukrainians on November 2, when a crowd gathered outside a house in Kiev's suburb, where people were reportedly being held and beaten in the basement.
"Western leaders will officially react to what is happening only under severe pressure, when they simply have nowhere to go. They have repeatedly called for increasing the number of conscripts by lowering the mobilization age, as well as abolishing exemptions and deferrals," Miroshnik said.
Western countries are silent about secret torture chambers because they adhere to the terms of a "deal" with Ukraine, he added.
"The essence of this deal is as follows: the West provides funding and weapons, while Ukraine supplies cannon fodder. Thus, Ukraine ensures the roundup and forced mobilization, while the West tries not to notice," the envoy said.
The Ukrainian authorities are trying to intimidate the population following the scandal over the torture site near Kiev: the medic who arrived at the secret prison, an ambulance driver, and another woman have already been arrested, and other protest participants are being sought.