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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/ukraines-sbu-police-search-for-protesters-who-rallied-outside-illegal-prison-near-kiev-1125019361.html
Ukraine's SBU, Police Search for Protesters Who Rallied Outside Illegal Prison Near Kiev
Ukraine's SBU, Police Search for Protesters Who Rallied Outside Illegal Prison Near Kiev
Sputnik International
Ukraine's Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and police have launched a manhunt for those who protested against the arbitrary detention of people in a secret prison hid in the basement of a house near Kiev.
2026-11-05T12:41+0000
2026-11-05T12:42+0000
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Secret torture sites have existed in Ukraine since 2014, to which the Russian authorities have repeatedly drawn attention. The issue resonated among Ukrainians on Tuesday, when a crowd gathered outside a house in Kiev's suburb of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, where people were reportedly being held and beaten in the basement, to demand the release of all those forcibly detained. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there were many such torture chambers in Ukraine. The police published a video showing officers raiding the homes of suspected protesters, as well as footage of their subsequent apologies. On Wednesday, the SBU said that three people had been detained over the protests in Petropavlovskaya Borshchagovka. Ukrainian media reported that the court had denied bail to medic Valentina Molodaya, who was identified as one of the first to arrive at the house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, and Tatiana Kireeva, who was detained along with her, as well as an ambulance driver.
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Ukraine's SBU, Police Search for Protesters Who Rallied Outside Illegal Prison Near Kiev

12:41 GMT 05.11.2026 (Updated: 12:42 GMT 05.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankA car of the Ukrainian police in Kiev. (File)
A car of the Ukrainian police in Kiev. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and police have launched a manhunt for those who protested against the arbitrary detention of people in a secret prison hid in the basement of a house near Kiev.
Secret torture sites have existed in Ukraine since 2014, to which the Russian authorities have repeatedly drawn attention. The issue resonated among Ukrainians on Tuesday, when a crowd gathered outside a house in Kiev's suburb of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, where people were reportedly being held and beaten in the basement, to demand the release of all those forcibly detained. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there were many such torture chambers in Ukraine.
"Police officers... together with the SBU have already identified 130 people who may be involved in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka," the police said in a statement.
The police published a video showing officers raiding the homes of suspected protesters, as well as footage of their subsequent apologies.
On Wednesday, the SBU said that three people had been detained over the protests in Petropavlovskaya Borshchagovka. Ukrainian media reported that the court had denied bail to medic Valentina Molodaya, who was identified as one of the first to arrive at the house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, and Tatiana Kireeva, who was detained along with her, as well as an ambulance driver.
Territory of a former prison operated by Aidar set up in an abandoned sausage factory. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
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Ukrainian Troops Redeployed to Kharkov to Guard Secret Prisons - Source
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