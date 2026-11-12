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Kushner States Need to Involve Europe in Resolving Ukraine Conflict
Kushner States Need to Involve Europe in Resolving Ukraine Conflict
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - US special envoy Jared Kushner stated the importance of involving European countries in resolving the Ukraine conflict.
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According to Kushner, the US has repeatedly told the Kremlin that involving Europeans in the negotiating process is the only way to achieve results. Trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine took place in Abu Dhabi from November 10-11. A source in the negotiating team told Sputnik that the talks were aimed at discussing key aspects of forming a new continental security system. According to the source, the Ukrainian settlement is only one topic in a large-scale discussion.
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Kushner States Need to Involve Europe in Resolving Ukraine Conflict

03:42 GMT 12.11.2026
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankJared Kushne at a trilateral meeting of representatives from Russia, the U.S., and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, focused on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
Jared Kushne at a trilateral meeting of representatives from Russia, the U.S., and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, focused on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - US special envoy Jared Kushner stated the importance of involving European countries in resolving the Ukraine conflict.
"We need to have the Europeans at the table," Kushner told Politico following talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
According to Kushner, the US has repeatedly told the Kremlin that involving Europeans in the negotiating process is the only way to achieve results.
"If Europe could identify one person to speak on their behalf, that would be a bigger achievement than getting the Russians to include them in the negotiation," he added.
Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
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Russia Delegation Head Medinsky Believes Parties Got Closer to Peace at Talks in Abu Dhabi
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Trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine took place in Abu Dhabi from November 10-11. A source in the negotiating team told Sputnik that the talks were aimed at discussing key aspects of forming a new continental security system. According to the source, the Ukrainian settlement is only one topic in a large-scale discussion.
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