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Moscow Food Producers Showcase Their Products in Shanghai
Moscow Food Producers Showcase Their Products in Shanghai
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Moscow-based producers of confectionery, soft drinks, and other food products participated in the FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show, Moscow Deputy Mayor for... 12.11.2026, Sputnik International
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2026-11-12T12:09+0000
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“Moscow is home to around 360 food industry enterprises, including some of Russia’s largest dairy and meat processors, bakeries, and confectionery manufacturers. Their products are in demand both across Russia and abroad,” Liksutov said.He noted that, on the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, the city supports local manufacturers in expanding exports and promoting their products in international markets. Ten Moscow-based food and beverage companies showcased their products at the exhibition in China.During the event, Moscow’s export support center, Mosprom, organized a joint exhibition stand for participating companies and arranged a series of meetings with potential buyers.He added that food and beverages are among the most sought-after Moscow products in China, alongside high-tech solutions in aircraft manufacturing, microelectronics, general machinery, and power engineering.The Moscow delegation included United Confectioners, one of Russia’s leading confectionery groups. Visitors to the Moscow stand were also introduced to products from the Kolomensky bakery and confectionery group, Dobryninsky confectionery producer, and Sever, a manufacturer of corn snacks and chips.Ochakovo showcased its natural nonalcoholic beverages, while BRPI presented a range of traditional and innovative ice cream varieties.
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Moscow Food Producers Showcase Their Products in Shanghai

12:09 GMT 12.11.2026
© Photo : Press Office of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of the Moscow GovernmentFHC Shanghai Global Trade Show (food and beverage exhibition)
FHC Shanghai Global Trade Show (food and beverage exhibition) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
© Photo : Press Office of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of the Moscow Government
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Moscow-based producers of confectionery, soft drinks, and other food products participated in the FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show, Moscow Deputy Mayor for Transport and Industry Maxim Liksutov announced.
“Moscow is home to around 360 food industry enterprises, including some of Russia’s largest dairy and meat processors, bakeries, and confectionery manufacturers. Their products are in demand both across Russia and abroad,” Liksutov said.
He noted that, on the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, the city supports local manufacturers in expanding exports and promoting their products in international markets. Ten Moscow-based food and beverage companies showcased their products at the exhibition in China.
During the event, Moscow’s export support center, Mosprom, organized a joint exhibition stand for participating companies and arranged a series of meetings with potential buyers.
“China is one of the key markets for expanding exports from Moscow’s industrial sector. In the first nine months of 2026, shipments to China tripled compared with the same period last year,” said Anatoly Garbuzov, Moscow’s Minister of Government and Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
He added that food and beverages are among the most sought-after Moscow products in China, alongside high-tech solutions in aircraft manufacturing, microelectronics, general machinery, and power engineering.
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Recipe for Success: Moscow Food Producers Venture Into New Friendly Markets Overseas
2 April 2024, 12:09 GMT
The Moscow delegation included United Confectioners, one of Russia’s leading confectionery groups. Visitors to the Moscow stand were also introduced to products from the Kolomensky bakery and confectionery group, Dobryninsky confectionery producer, and Sever, a manufacturer of corn snacks and chips.
Ochakovo showcased its natural nonalcoholic beverages, while BRPI presented a range of traditional and innovative ice cream varieties.
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