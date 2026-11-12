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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/musk-says-would-be-honored-to-hire-embattled-nvidia-ceo-1125058623.html
Musk Says Would Be Honored to Hire Embattled Nvidia CEO
Musk Says Would Be Honored to Hire Embattled Nvidia CEO
Sputnik International
US tech entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Thursday that he would be glad to hire Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang amid speculation that the US chipmaker's board may oust Huang following an affair scandal.
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"That would be an honor," Musk wrote on X in response to a post by a user asking Elon Musk to hire Jensen Huang. On November 6, media reported that Chinese business executive Alice Huang had a close relationship with Jensen Huang and was an asset of China's Ministry of State Security. Jensen Huang confessed to having an extramarital affair. Nvidia announced the start of an independent probe. On November 11, US media reported, citing the company's former employees, that Huang had another secret affair with his subordinate, Nvidia's vice president of health care Kimberly Powell.
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Musk Says Would Be Honored to Hire Embattled Nvidia CEO

09:43 GMT 12.11.2026
© AP Photo / Allison RobbertElon Musk listens as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the House GOP conference, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington
Elon Musk listens as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the House GOP conference, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
© AP Photo / Allison Robbert
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US tech entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Thursday that he would be glad to hire Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang amid speculation that the US chipmaker's board may oust Huang following an affair scandal.
"That would be an honor," Musk wrote on X in response to a post by a user asking Elon Musk to hire Jensen Huang.
On November 6, media reported that Chinese business executive Alice Huang had a close relationship with Jensen Huang and was an asset of China's Ministry of State Security. Jensen Huang confessed to having an extramarital affair. Nvidia announced the start of an independent probe.
On November 11, US media reported, citing the company's former employees, that Huang had another secret affair with his subordinate, Nvidia's vice president of health care Kimberly Powell.
Илон Маск рассказывает об имплант Neuralink - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
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