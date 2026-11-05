International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/shares-of-musks-companies-fall-for-second-consecutive-day---trading-data-1125023339.html
Shares of Musk's Companies Fall for Second Consecutive Day - Trading Data
Shares of Musk's Companies Fall for Second Consecutive Day - Trading Data
Sputnik International
Shares of US billionaire Elon Musk's companies, SpaceX and Tesla, continued to decline for a second consecutive day, according to trading data.
2026-11-05T16:43+0000
2026-11-05T16:43+0000
americas
elon musk
us
donald trump
jd vance
spacex
tesla
california
shares
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121119584_0:231:3072:1959_1920x0_80_0_0_4d0f59d5b2de474b8ec9fff84b3ae191.jpg
As of 15:06 GMT, Tesla shares were down 9.86% at $347.46 per share, while SpaceX shares had fallen 8.05% to $124.98. At the close of trading on Wednesday, Tesla shares were down 1.3% and SpaceX shares had fallen 3.8%, although both had declined by more than 5% during the session. Investors were assessing preliminary results of the US congressional elections. The United States held midterm congressional elections on November 3, as a result of which the Democrats gained control of both chambers. Trump admitted on Wednesday that the conflict with Iran influenced election results for Republicans, an idea also voiced by Vice President JD Vance. SpaceX is a US space technology company founded by Musk in 2002. In February, it was merged with another of Musk's companies, xAI. In mid-June, the company went public and raised almost $86 billion as part of a record-breaking initial public offering. Tesla Motors was founded in 2003 as a developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and related technologies. The company also produces batteries and electric motors using its own technology and sells them to other automobile companies, namely Toyota and Daimler. In 2021, Tesla moved its headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/russia-in-close-contact-with-us-regarding-space-including-with-elon-musk--putin-1124966043.html
americas
california
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121119584_15:0:2746:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da7eb00fda22b530761d38eaa1daac32.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, us, donald trump, jd vance, spacex, tesla, california, shares
elon musk, us, donald trump, jd vance, spacex, tesla, california, shares

Shares of Musk's Companies Fall for Second Consecutive Day - Trading Data

16:43 GMT 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthИлон Маск рассказывает об имплант Neuralink
Илон Маск рассказывает об имплант Neuralink - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Shares of US billionaire Elon Musk's companies, SpaceX and Tesla, continued to decline for a second consecutive day, according to trading data.
As of 15:06 GMT, Tesla shares were down 9.86% at $347.46 per share, while SpaceX shares had fallen 8.05% to $124.98.
At the close of trading on Wednesday, Tesla shares were down 1.3% and SpaceX shares had fallen 3.8%, although both had declined by more than 5% during the session. Investors were assessing preliminary results of the US congressional elections.
The United States held midterm congressional elections on November 3, as a result of which the Democrats gained control of both chambers. Trump admitted on Wednesday that the conflict with Iran influenced election results for Republicans, an idea also voiced by Vice President JD Vance.
SpaceX is a US space technology company founded by Musk in 2002. In February, it was merged with another of Musk's companies, xAI. In mid-June, the company went public and raised almost $86 billion as part of a record-breaking initial public offering.
Tesla Motors was founded in 2003 as a developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and related technologies. The company also produces batteries and electric motors using its own technology and sells them to other automobile companies, namely Toyota and Daimler. In 2021, Tesla moved its headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas.
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2026
World
Russia in Close Contact With US Regarding Space, Including With Elon Musk — Putin
28 October, 13:57 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала