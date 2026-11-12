https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/russia-ukraine-gray-zone-border-would-quickly-become-insecurity-vacuum--analyst-1125064102.html
Russia-Ukraine ‘Gray Zone’ Border Would Quickly Become ‘Insecurity Vacuum’ – Analyst
Russia-Ukraine ‘Gray Zone’ Border Would Quickly Become ‘Insecurity Vacuum’ – Analyst
Sputnik International
“The term ‘gray zone’ refers to territories that would not be under Russia’s control,” including areas of the Donbass yet to be liberated by the Russian military, military expert Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik, commenting on President Putin’s remark during talks with US negotiators on Thursday that such ‘gray zones’ would be unacceptable to Russia.
2026-11-12T15:35+0000
2026-11-12T15:35+0000
2026-11-12T15:35+0000
analysis
igor korotchenko
vladimir putin
volodymyr zelensky
russia
ukraine
donbass
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“Ukraine would like to create a security vacuum – a space where its military units, various military contingents or EU observers could operate without oversight…For Russia, this is an unacceptable option” because under the constitution, “the state’s borders are clearly defined,” Korotchenko explained.“Furthermore, the very logic and purpose of the negotiation process, as well as the combat operations we are conducting…is aimed precisely at establishing full control over the state border between Russia and Ukraine,” the observer said, referencing the border established after the September 2022 referendum, which saw Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions vote overwhelmingly to join Russia.For Zelensky, the “gray zones” idea is an attempt “to use political means to alter the unfavorable situation he faces on the ground, in the combat zone,” Korotchenko believes.“We will not allow our military gains to be invalidated by some sort of political-diplomatic arrangement that others try to foist on us. That will not happen,” Korotchenko assured.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/putins-meeting-with-witkoff-kushner-in-kremlin-lasted-about-25-hours-1125063820.html
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igor korotchenko, vladimir putin, volodymyr zelensky, russia, ukraine, donbass
igor korotchenko, vladimir putin, volodymyr zelensky, russia, ukraine, donbass
Russia-Ukraine ‘Gray Zone’ Border Would Quickly Become ‘Insecurity Vacuum’ – Analyst
“The term ‘gray zone’ refers to territories that would not be under Russia’s control,” including areas of the Donbass yet to be liberated by the Russian military, military expert Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik, commenting on President Putin’s remark during talks with US negotiators on Thursday that such ‘gray zones’ would be unacceptable to Russia.
“Ukraine would like to create a security vacuum – a space where its military units, various military contingents or EU observers could operate without oversight…For Russia, this is an unacceptable option” because under the constitution, “the state’s borders are clearly defined,” Korotchenko explained.
“Furthermore, the very logic and purpose of the negotiation process, as well as the combat operations we are conducting…is aimed precisely at establishing full control over the state border between Russia and Ukraine,” the observer said, referencing the border established after the September 2022 referendum, which saw Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions vote overwhelmingly to join Russia.
For Zelensky, the “gray zones” idea is an attempt “to use political means to alter the unfavorable situation he faces on the ground, in the combat zone,” Korotchenko believes.
“His logic – backed by the West, is an attempt, once again, to impose his own conceptual vision on how negotiations should proceed upon both us and the Americans. It is, therefore, a tactical political-diplomatic ploy – one that Kiev has evidently coordinated with Brussels, Paris, Berlin and London.”
“We will not allow our military gains to be invalidated by some sort of political-diplomatic arrangement that others try to foist on us. That will not happen,” Korotchenko assured.