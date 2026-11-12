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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/putins-meeting-with-witkoff-kushner-in-kremlin-lasted-about-25-hours-1125063820.html
Putin's Meeting With Witkoff, Kushner in Kremlin Lasted About 2.5 Hours
Putin's Meeting With Witkoff, Kushner in Kremlin Lasted About 2.5 Hours
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks with US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin have concluded, and they lasted approximately 2.5 hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
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Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, and Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev also took part in the meeting.The Kremlin meeting followed two days of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi.Putin, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner discussed humanitarian cooperation, European security and the future of foreign military involvement in Ukraine.Putin reiterated Moscow's opposition to deploying foreign troops in Ukraine, warning that their presence would threaten Russia's national security and prolong the conflict. He also proposed a humanitarian mission in Konstantinovka to evacuate civilians, involving both countries' ombudsmen and foreign journalists.Witkoff described the Abu Dhabi talks as constructive, pointing to an upcoming prisoner exchange as evidence of progress. Kushner confirmed that Washington had begun discussions with European governments on the continent's future security architecture.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/russia-us-relations-gain-momentum-following-putin-witkoff-talks--analyst-1124922965.html
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vladimir putin, steve witkoff, jared kushner, russia, ukraine, kremlin, vladimir medinsky, peace negotiations, peace process, peace talks

Putin's Meeting With Witkoff, Kushner in Kremlin Lasted About 2.5 Hours

15:01 GMT 12.11.2026
© POOL / Go to the mediabankMeeting between President Vladimir Putin, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner
Meeting between President Vladimir Putin, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks with US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin have concluded, and they lasted approximately 2.5 hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, and Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev also took part in the meeting.
The Kremlin meeting followed two days of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi.
Putin, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner discussed humanitarian cooperation, European security and the future of foreign military involvement in Ukraine.
Putin reiterated Moscow's opposition to deploying foreign troops in Ukraine, warning that their presence would threaten Russia's national security and prolong the conflict. He also proposed a humanitarian mission in Konstantinovka to evacuate civilians, involving both countries' ombudsmen and foreign journalists.
Witkoff described the Abu Dhabi talks as constructive, pointing to an upcoming prisoner exchange as evidence of progress. Kushner confirmed that Washington had begun discussions with European governments on the continent's future security architecture.
Meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
Analysis
Russia-US Relations Gain Momentum Following Putin-Witkoff Talks – Analyst
21 October, 17:54 GMT
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