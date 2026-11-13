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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/bitcoin-falls-below-70000-first-time-since-august-20---trading-data-1125066389.html
Bitcoin Falls Below $70,000 First Time Since August 20 - Trading Data
Bitcoin Falls Below $70,000 First Time Since August 20 - Trading Data
Sputnik International
Bitcoin fell by nearly 7% on Friday, dropping below the $70,000 mark for the first time this fall, according to trading data.
2026-11-13T07:28+0000
2026-11-13T07:28+0000
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On Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin was down 6.74% over the past 24 hours as of 04:12 GMT, trading at $68,868.39. This marks the first time the price has fallen below the $70,000 mark since August 20.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/bitcoin-ethereum-tether-usdt-now-available-for-public-circulation-in-russia-1124561327.html
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Bitcoin Falls Below $70,000 First Time Since August 20 - Trading Data

07:28 GMT 13.11.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny BiyatovSouvenir coin with the logo of the cryptocurrency bitcoin
Souvenir coin with the logo of the cryptocurrency bitcoin - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bitcoin fell by nearly 7% on Friday, dropping below the $70,000 mark for the first time this fall, according to trading data.
On Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin was down 6.74% over the past 24 hours as of 04:12 GMT, trading at $68,868.39.
This marks the first time the price has fallen below the $70,000 mark since August 20.
Cryptocurrencies - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2026
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Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether USDT Now Available for Public Circulation in Russia
11 August, 10:19 GMT
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